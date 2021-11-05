Justice files police inquiry into accident involving Ralf, former Corinthians steering wheel | corinthians

The court ordered the dismissal of the police inquiry opened after a car accident in 2019 involving defensive midfielder Ralf, at the time a Corinthians player, which ended with material damage to a house and a bus stop, as well as an injured person in the East Zone of São Paulo.

According to documents obtained by the ge, judge Cristina Elena Varela Werlang accepted the arguments presented by the Public Ministry, the same ones that had already been presented by the player’s defense. Thus, the decision was for the closure of the case.

The MP understood that there was no criminal conduct to be investigated. Ralf is represented by attorney Daniel Bialski. In contact with the report, he pointed out that his client was not driving the vehicle and that there was full compensation for the damage caused by the accident.

Also according to Bialski, the driver of the vehicle, the player’s driver at the time, lost control of the steering wheel when he came across a supposed armed man on a motorcycle in the rearview mirror. The driver underwent a breathalyzer test, which did not detect alcohol consumption.

– Ralf was not driving the car and that was proven. The driver lost control because he saw the back of an armed motorcycle in the rearview mirror. He had a breathalyzer, with a negative result, and all damages were compensated and the victim was rescued – the lawyer told the ge, still remembering Ralf’s visit to the hospital where the man who was run over was hospitalized.

At 37, Ralf is currently without a club. He was dismissed by Corinthians in early 2020 and, later, he also had a spell at Avaí.

