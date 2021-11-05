It was announced by the Fan and Great Events Court of the Public Ministry of Rio Grande do Sul, that the presence of Grêmio’s organized fans is prohibited. They are prohibited from following Grêmio games in stadiums for 180 days.

Raphael Veiga says that even the police ran an invasion of Grêmio fans

Another decision taken by this Court was to interdict the North bleachers of the Arena, as it was the sector where people went down to invade the lawn in the game against Palmeiras.

The last decision taken by the organ was to veto the presence of Grêmio fans at GreNal this Saturday (6). The decision to veto the crowd at GreNal, in a way, had already been taken by the STJD. THE The decision of the injunction issued already vetoed the presence of Grêmio fans in the games, whether the tricolor being the home team, or visiting.

However, if they somehow manage to overturn the STJD’s injunction, the decision that becomes sovereign, ends up being that of the Court of Supporters and Great Events of the Public Ministry of Rio Grande do Sul. Thus, it is determined that there will be no Grêmio fans in Beira-Rio Saturday (6).

Justice punishes Grêmio’s organized fans again

This was not the first punishment given to Grêmio’s organized fans recently. They had already been punished for acts of depredation against CT Luiz Carvalho. The match against Palmeiras had been the first after they were released from punishment.

No wonder this time the punishment imposed by the Court was 180 days, which gives almost 6 months. To try to make the fans aware that violence is not allowed in football and needs to be curbed.

Image: Raul Pereira / AFP