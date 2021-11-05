Justice responds to request and files case involving Ralf, ex-Corinthians

Judge Cristina Elena Varela Werlang, of the 1st Criminal Court of the Regional Forum of Tatuapé of the District of São Paulo, accepted the Public Ministry’s request for shelving the investigation of the car accident involving the steering wheel Ralf, ex-Corinthians, in October 2019. The magistrate’s decision took place last Wednesday (3).

On that occasion, in the neighborhood of Água Rasa, on the east side of São Paulo, Ralf’s private driver lost control of his car, ran over a pedestrian at a bus stop and knocked on the garage door of a house. In the process, the midfielder’s employee reported that he was being chased by two armed men on a motorcycle and, when trying to lose them, caused the accident.

The examination reports found that the driver of the vehicle was sober at the time of the accident. After the incident, Ralf paid for the repair of the gate, provided assistance to the accident victim and responded to all requests from the Police and also from the Justice during the investigation.

Due to the evidence collected in the process, the analysis of the security cameras and also the testimony of witnesses, the Public Ministry had formalized the request to archive the investigation, considering that there was no criminal conduct in the case. The thesis was accepted by judge Cristina Elena Varela Werlang, who closed the investigation.

“All the evidence collected from testimonials, experts and even the videos presented showed that Ralf was not driving the vehicle and, moreover, that there is no illicit conduct to be investigated, even more so that the victim of injuries was rescued and there was full compensation for the damage caused in the accident,” commented Daniel Bialski, Ralf’s lawyer.