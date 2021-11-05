Keno Marley beats Belgium to reach the final of the Boxing World Championship | boxing

In the last round, the Brazilian kept the momentum going and, when the timer went to zero, he raised his arms in celebration. He awaited confirmation of the vacancy while listening, from the stands, to the Brazilian delegation singing “I am Brazilian, with great pride, with great love”. Announced the triumph by 5 to 0 (30 to 27), it was time to samba. Keno is in the final and is going to get the gold.