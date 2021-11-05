Keno Marley beats Belgium to reach the final of the Boxing World Championship | boxing

Bronze was already guaranteed, but Keno Marley went further. This Thursday, the only Brazilian still in action at the Men’s Boxing World Championship, in Belgrade, Serbia, guaranteed himself in the fight for gold in the under 86kg category. The vacancy came with the victory over Belgian Victor Schelstraete by unanimous decision (5-0). In the decision for the title, this Friday, Keno will face Cuban-born Azeri Loren Alfonso Dominguez.
Keno Marley — Photo: Frank Franklin – Pool/Getty Images
Both Keno and Schelstraete reached the semifinals with an expressive campaign. The Brazilian won in sequence the Kazakh Bek Nurmaganbet, the Korean Hyeongkyu Kim and the Polish Sebastian Viktozak, all by unanimous decision (5 to 0). The Belgian, in turn, won his debut fight at the Worlds with a second round knockout. Then he won a fight 5-0 and, in the quarterfinals, by split decision (3-2).
The first round was tough, with the Belgian, of greater scope, making it difficult for Keno to approach. When he managed to break through this barrier, the Brazilian landed good blows. He took the run 10 to 9. The second run was even more favorable to Keno. Back on the scoreboard, Schelstraete was more exposed and was warned for hitting the Brazilian’s ear. Keno made good combinations and again won 10-9.
In the last round, the Brazilian kept the momentum going and, when the timer went to zero, he raised his arms in celebration. He awaited confirmation of the vacancy while listening, from the stands, to the Brazilian delegation singing “I am Brazilian, with great pride, with great love”. Announced the triumph by 5 to 0 (30 to 27), it was time to samba. Keno is in the final and is going to get the gold.