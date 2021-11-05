know how to calculate the amount you will receive

O 13th salary is provided by law as a salary bonus, usually paid in December and helps the worker hired under the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT) to complete their payments and year-end extra expenses. But do you know how to calculate the 13th salary? This calculation allows the worker to know for sure how much he will receive and even better prepare himself for the expenses.

Before going directly to the calculations, it is necessary to understand that there are some rules that guide Law No. 4,090/1962 to define who is entitled to the 13th salary. Another important factor is that most companies pay the bonus in two installments, usually one in the middle of the year and the other in December. The rules establish the following conditions:

Workers with more than 15 days of formal contract are entitled;

Workers with more than 15 unexcused absences may lose their bonus;

Dismissed without just cause must receive the benefit upon termination of the contract;

Persons on leave due to an accident and maternity leave are also entitled.

How to calculate the 13th salary of 2021

The basis for payment corresponds to the monthly salary received and the number of months worked. The number of months is based on January to December, so whoever worked during the 12 months will receive according to the amount of their salary during this period. Check out the example below.

Citizen “X” worked with a formal contract from January to December 2021 and his salary is R$ 1,100.00. Soon, he will receive R$ 1,100.00 as a bonus for his 13th salary. If the worker has not reached the full 12 months, it is necessary to perform a calculation of proportionality.

This proportionality calculation divides the salary value by 12 and the result is multiplied by the amount worked, thus corresponding to 1/12. Suppose that a worker earning R$1,100 has only worked for five months. The calculation, in this case, is performed as follows:

BRL 1,100 ÷ 12 = BRL 91;

BRL 91 x 5 = BRL 455.00.

Therefore, we understand from this calculation that the corresponding value of the 13th salary to the respective worker “X” will be R$ 455.00 for the period worked.