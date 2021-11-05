Konami postpones version 1.00 of eFootball 2022; Premium Player Pack is canceled

Facebook

The text below was posted on the game’s official website by Konami.

We would like to inform you that the v1.0.0 update for eFootball 2022 (now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Windows and Steam), scheduled for release November 11, 2021, has been delayed until the fall of 2022 In addition, we would like to announce the cancellation and automatic refunds of the eFootball 2022 Premium Player Pack, which includes items that can only be used ​​in-game after the v1.0.0 update.

We’ve been working diligently to distribute an update that will bring new content to the game, including a new mode where you can strengthen yourself and play with an original team, as well as mobile support on November 11, 2021. Unfortunately, we’ve found more is needed time to deliver the product in the quality that meets the expectations of our users and we decided to postpone the launch.

In addition, we’ve decided to cancel pre-ordering the eFootball 2022 Premium Player Pack, which includes items that can only be used in-game after the update.

We will release v0.9.1 to fix multiple bugs sequentially on each platform starting today (November 5th). We will continue to improve and update our game. We will announce details of new updates and programming for the mobile version later.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this causes our users and other interested parties who were looking forward to this title.

For customers who ordered the eFootball ™ 2022 Premium Player Pack (Refund Policy)

Due to the removal of the eFootball 2022 Premium Player Pack, which includes items that can only be used in-game after the v1.0.0 update, your order will be cancelled. Full refunds will be made as per each platform policy, but please note that this may take some time. No action is required for you to receive a refund.

If you pre-ordered the Premium Player Pack on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One or Windows, and wish to continue playing eFootball 2022, you will need to re-download eFootball 2022 after order cancellation (does not apply to Steam) . We apologize for the inconvenience. Please note that this should not affect existing game data* as long as you are using the same account.

*The game data on the server includes the GPs you’ve won, the history of events you’ve completed, and the results of online matches you’ve played.

We are considering reintroducing the eFootball 2022 Premium Player Pack after reviewing the content. We will announce the details as soon as they are confirmed.

We apologize again for the inconvenience. The entire production team will continue to make sincere efforts to deliver satisfying content in the Brazilian fall 2022. Thank you for your patience.