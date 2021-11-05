Kristen Stewart’s wig in a film about Lady Di cost R$33,700

The wig used by Kristen Stewart to complete her transformation into Princess Diana for the biopic “Spencer”, which will hit Brazilian theaters on November 11, was almost as laborious and expensive as her historic wedding dress. The piece is valued at US$ 6 thousand, around R$ 33.7 thousand in today’s price.

In addition, it took six weeks to reach the final result, revealed the film’s hairdresser and makeup artist, Wakana Yoshihara, to “InStyle” magazine.

Despite all the painstaking efforts involved in building the look, Wakana saw no difficulty in the work. “It was quite easy because there are so many images [da princesa] available”.

Despite the film set at Christmas 1991 in Sandringham, director Pablo Larraín chose not to reproduce on screen the pixie that Diana has adopted since 1990 and opted for the bob cut she wore in her first years as royalty.

“In 1991, Diana’s hair was really short and I first presented pictures of that look. But Pablo gave me pictures of an older hairstyle, from 1986, a time when Diana was happier and had longer hair. I looked for more images of her at the same locations to compare different hair angles,” he explained.

Kristen Stewart featured as Princess Diana for the movie “Spencer” Image: Disclosure

Wakana worked with wig expert Samuel James on the composition of not one, but two wigs for Kristen: one more modeled, for scenes with formal costumes, and one less bulky for the domestic sequences, with Princes William and Harry.

Each one had the same cost — R$33,700 — and was adapted little by little, adding highlights and adjusting the color.

“This process took about six weeks and I probably colored each wig three times before I met Kristen. When we did the first try on, I saw that the color wasn’t correct, so I dyed it again.” While Diana’s hair pulled to honey tones on blonde, Kristen’s needed to be lighter and grayer so it wouldn’t conflict with her skin tone.

According to Wakana, such adjustments were aimed at creating a more realistic character.

Pablo often said that we’re not making Kristen Stewart into Diana, we’re making Diana into Kristen Stewart.

The hairdresser also says that she often used oils to keep her wig hydrated and with a stable hairstyle. But the big challenge was to articulate the wigs according to the need for the filming.

She revealed to the magazine that changing one wig for another was often necessary and that, in a sequence in which Diana wears her most famous looks, she had to apply strands separately to add volume and length — especially when the princess appears in her wedding dress.

“It was a bit like a puzzle, but it worked out in the end,” he celebrated.