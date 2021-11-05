KSCERATO honors brother with Major’s sticker; see those of other FURIA players | DRAFT5

With the definition of the classifieds for the Champions Stage of the PGL Major Stockholm 2021, players who won stickers took advantage of the moment to show the audience their own stickers. Kaike’s “KSCERATO” Cerato honors his brother, also a professional player, Kauan “KNCERATO” Cerato.
“A simple tribute to the person who dreamed of me living this dream. KNCERATO I love you“, wrote the Brazilian on Twitter.
KNCERATO is one of those responsible for KSCERATO starting to play Counter-Strike, still in the late 1.6 version. “My brother represents the will. I play for him and I’m living his dream. We spend a lot of things together. Every night we were dreaming and imagining what our future in CS would be like, living abroad“said the member of the FURY in an interview with START Uol.
KSCERATO wasn’t the only FURIA member who revealed his own sticker. Yuri “yuurih” Boian did the same, his being having traces of the anime Naruto, with the “Y” in a kind of Sharingan, the great power of the Uchicha family. André “drop” Abreu also revealed the sticker, while Andrei’s “art” Piovezan honors the Tribe.
First lan, first major playoff, first arena game today, 12:30 🇧🇷 vs Gambit ✌🏻
Ah, first sticker too. See you there 💙 pic.twitter.com/sDjn6eFkpY
— André Abreu (@dropcsgo_) November 5, 2021
FURIA started at the Stockholm Major directly from the Legends Stage, qualifying for the playoffs with three wins and one loss. On the Champions Stage, the Panthers will face the Gambit for a spot in the semifinals. Follow the competition in the coverage of the DRAFT5.