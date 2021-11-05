La Greppia: farewell fills the hall with history and nostalgia – General

Rai Paradela, who worked at the site (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA press)

The restaurant La Greppia, a traditional meeting point in the center of Belo Horizonte, announced that it would close its doors and this Thursday night was a lot of commotion and farewell.

Rai Paradela, 33 years old, administrator for five years, said that the house of masses was facing enormous difficulties in dealing with the effects left by the pandemic.

”With that, other problems aggravated and became a snowball. The rent is very expensive, the price of food too. We have accessible castors for R$34.90. We couldn’t negotiate,” he explained.

The restaurant would open for the last time on Friday (5) and Saturday (6). But, due to the great demand for the farewell, they decided to open this Thursday too.

It’s been 25 years of great joy, lots of fun, lots of history and lots of people who don’t want to miss the opportunity to say goodbye. Aecio de Oliveira Chaves, 81, prints one of the iconic photos of the restaurant next to King Roberto Carlos and is a frequent visitor to this day.

Aecio Chaves, former regular (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA press)



That night, he had a beer to reminisce about the good cases with his friends. He says that Roberto Carlos came to Belo Horizonte to play at Minas Tnis Clube, on Rua da Bahia, in the Centro-Sul Region of Belo Horizonte in 1968 and went to represent the Government of Minas. ”I went to the hotel, had a whiskey and on the way to Minas we stopped here at La Greppia”, he said.

”I’ve been coming since it opened. But after I retired from the government in Praa da Liberdade and came to work at the old Caixa Econmica, then I would cross the street and I was here with my gang,” he says.

The former employees (as) and cooks (as) were no longer there. The vast majority left home during the pandemic and now operate as a freelancer. But Walmir Cardoso, 60, has been the manager of La Greppia for 15 years and is heartbroken.



”There are too many stories to tell. There are at least three books. We’ve already had a client in love with La Greppia who went up to table 10 to recite a poem,” he recalled.

Natalia Luara, Bruno Belfort, Araci Fernandes, Eric Belfort and Luciana dos Santos, regulars at the site (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA press)



Araci Fernandes, 54, took the whole family to say goodbye to the good rotation. “I live in Barreiro. We left home early to guarantee a place. The idea was to arrive at 6 pm. But traffic got in the way a little. But everything is wonderful. I started with a little meat, I’ll get some pasta and finish with pizza.’ ‘, he said.

Daughter Natlia Luara, 23, says that this is one of her favorite restaurants for family get-togethers. ”We are devastated by the closure. We’re always drunk from eating,” he joked.

Today, the operation will be from 18:00 to midnight. The restaurant was once well known for being open 24 hours a day.

During these closing days, the house will also put up for sale several objects that make up the hall, such as the historical paintings of Belo Horizonte, tables and chairs, and others.

With the commotion of the advertisement, the restaurant informed that customers can buy a lasagna and make a PIX worth R$ 34.90. Proof of payment must be sent to the establishment’s WhatsApp. Dishes will be delivered from December. ”We have plans to focus on delivery as soon as we close,” said Rai Paradela.

Open on Thursday (4/11), Friday (5/11) and Saturday (6/11)



Time: from 18:00 midnight



Address: Rua da Bahia, 1196, Centro Reservas via Instagram: @lagreppiaa