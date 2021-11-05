Largest foreign delegation, Brazil has first ladies and lobbyists at COP26 – 11/05/2021

With 479 subscribers, Brazil has the largest delegation among all the countries participating in the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26). The number is only surpassed by the British, hosts of the event in Glasgow this week.

Lobbyists who try to show the “green side” of Brazil, governors, mayors, deputy mayors, deputies, senators, industry representatives, and national agricultural spokesmen walk along the corridors of the event that attracts the world’s attention.

The list released by the organizers also includes representatives from Petrobras, Embrapa, the Court of Justice, BNDES, Itaipú and Banco do Brasil, as well as attorneys, public auditors and various “assistants of orders”. The registry still points to the accreditation of names without any explanations.

In the official COP26 document on each of the delegations, however, the names of people accompanying the politicians who landed in Glasgow also appear. On the official list of those who received accreditation, for example, is the first lady of Acre, Ana Paulo Camelo, and her chief of staff. The same record also bears the name of the first lady of Pará, Daniela Barbalho.

There is still no lack of registration of names of people, described only as “receptionists”, in addition to a battalion of press officers and “spin doctors”, professionals brought to Glasgow to try to convince the world that the Brazilian government is acting to take care of the planet.

At UN climate events in the past, a scandal broke out when it was revealed that Jair Bolsonaro’s government included Abin agents in the delegation.

While the delegation from Brazil sets a record in Glasgow, representatives of Brazilian civil society had to go out of their way to obtain accreditation for indigenous peoples, activists and environmentalists.

According to the column, some were even registered as part of the delegation from foreign countries, while representatives of civil society were not even able to be accredited, even though they made the trip to Scotland.

There is, however, one big absentee in the Brazilian delegation: President Jair Bolsonaro. When asked in Rome by the column why he was not going to Glasgow, he only replied: “I don’t owe you satisfaction, lad.”