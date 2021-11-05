last chapters, from 11/08 to 11/15

After 11 months on the air, the Record TV soap opera about the first book of the Bible will finally say goodbye to the public. As he prepares to say goodbye, the serial reserves emotional moments for the last chapters of the plot. Check out what will happen from November 8th to 15th, 2021 with the summary of the Genesis novel.

Genesis novel summary

Chapter 210 – Monday, November 8th: Adurrá will recognize Nepheriades. Judah will prepare for a deadly attitude.

Chapter 211 – Tuesday, November 9th – In the summary of the Genesis novel: Joseph will make a disturbing foreshadowing. Israel will worry about food shortages.

Chapter 212 – Wednesday, November 10: Asenath will make a request for Joseph. Joseph’s brothers will arrive in Egypt.

Chapter 213 – Thursday, November 11th: Menkhe will make a confession. Asenath will question Joseph’s attitude. Adurrah and Nepheriades will suffer in the desert. Israel will bid farewell to Benjamin. Joseph will give a revelation before his brothers.

Chapter 214 – Friday, November 12 – In the summary of the Genesis novel: Kaires will apologize to Kefera. Sheshi will risk his life on a mission. Joseph will have a noble attitude. Israel will prepare for the big meeting.

Chapter 215 – Monday, November 15: Record TV did not reveal what will happen in the last chapter of the plot.

*Summary provided by the telenovela broadcaster and may change without prior notice.

How to watch the last chapter

Did you read the summary of the Genesis novel and beat the anxiety for the last chapter? The final scenes of the serial will air on November 15, a Monday, at 9 pm, after Jornal da Record, according to the channel’s official schedule. To watch it is simple, you can opt for the more traditional way, television, or the internet, through the channel’s streaming platform, Playplus.

If you don’t want to pay anything, go to the Playplus ‘on air’ tab while watching it on TV. However, if you are willing to pay the platform’s monthly fee of R$15.90, you can watch the last chapter whenever you want and as often as you like.

Which novel will replace Genesis?

As soon as the Genesis soap opera is finished, the 9th track on Record TV will begin airing Os Dez Mandamentos. The serial was originally aired in 2015 and marked the channel as Edir Macedo’s broadcaster’s first biblical soap opera, before that they had only produced miniseries based on the scriptures.

After the rerun about Moisés, Record TV will show another soap opera that has already been aired: A Terra Prometida. After the reruns, the unpublished bible novel Reis will debut.

