LATAM starts flying to Juazeiro do Norte and expands Jeri even before the debut





LATAM debuted this Thursday morning (4/11) its first regular flight from São Paulo to Juazeiro do Norte (CE), thus marking the beginning of its 46th destination in Brazil. The flight – which takes off from Guarulhos at 7:25 am and lands in the city of Ceará at 10:40 am – departed with occupancy above 70%, an average expected for this first month of operation, which will have 5 weekly flights. From December, the operation will be daily.

Before the pandemic, the company flew to 44 airports in the country and the official opening of the new destination continues the growth of the company’s domestic network, reinforcing its commitment to the Northeast, especially in the state of Ceará.

Due to the positive scenario of resumption and seeking to further reinforce LATAM’s commitment and presence in Ceará, the company decided to expand the offer of flights to its other new destination, Jericoacoara, during the high season and even before its regular operation began. .

As well as the route to Juazeiro do Norte, this will also be operated on Airbus A320 aircraft, which accommodate 162 passengers in Economy class and 8 in Premium Economy. It will take off from Guarulhos at 8:30 am and 12:20 pm to land in Jericoacoara at 12:10 pm and 4:15 pm, respectively. In the opposite direction, it will take off from Jericoacoara at 12:45 pm and 4:50 pm to land in Guarulhos at 4:35 pm and 8:50 pm, respectively.

Fortaleza: LATAM’s “focus city” receives 6 new routes

Amid its resumption in Brazil and already eyeing the high season 2021-2022, LATAM selected Fortaleza as the “focus city” for its investments in the country. Therefore, only now in November, the company is opening 6 more new ones domestic routes from the capital of Ceará. Check it out below:

Fortaleza-Maceió: will start with 5 weekly flights now in November 2021 Fortaleza-Natal: disabled since April 2020, will restart with 5 weekly flights now in November 2021 Fortress-Reef: disabled since April 2020, will restart with 1 flight per day now in November 2021 Fortaleza-São Luís: disabled since April 2020, will restart with 1 flight per day now in November 2021 Fortress-Salvador: disabled since April 2020, will restart with 1 flight per day now in November 2021 Fortaleza-Belo Horizonte/Confins: disabled since September 2019, will restart with 1 flight per day now in November 2021

In addition to the opening of routes, LATAM will expand operations in November Fortaleza-São Paulo/Guarulhos (from 37 to 49 weekly flights) and Fortaleza-Belém (from 7 to 11 weekly flights). In all, the company already operates 13 domestic routes from Fortaleza, surpassing the 11 it operated in November 2019 (before the pandemic).

