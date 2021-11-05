Launch! Dilsinho Announces New Music in Partnership with Zé Neto and Cristiano

Top Stories

Another Friday with news for you. This time it’s about the singer Dilsinho and the new song with partnership with the duo Ze Neto and Cristiano. Get to know this and more news in our Entertainment Portal.

Everything indicates that this partnership came to devastate! All of this is to talk about Dilsinho’s new song. The song named ‘Mil Motivos’ has a partnership with the duo Zé Neto and Cristiano, and tells the story of an end..

Is the handsome one suffering?

Expectations for the new hit are the best. Dilsinho confesses the emotion that was the construction of the song until the recording project.

Know the song:

In an interview, the singer makes a point of emphasizing:

I hope the audience feels the emotion of this song, which is one of the most beautiful songs of “Bocas e Bocas”, a song that tells the story of couples in love, in the same way we were moved when recording.

But it did not stop there. Singer Dilsinho even raved about the duo that owns the hits: “Largado as Traças” and “S de Saudade”:

It was an immense pleasure to record with this guy we are fans of. Good person, talented and like us who fought a lot to achieve his goals in music.

The gossips on duty raised the question as to why the three had not recorded before, as they had known each other for some time, but showing that everything is a matter of time, the pagodeiro replied:

I’ve known Zé Neto and Cristiano for a long time, we met on the road, playing shows together. And then we followed a very beautiful friendship, we respect each other, admire each other and enjoy each other’s work.

Finished the artist.

Dilsinho pagodeiro success

The 29-year-old singer has been a solo highlight in his music career for about 7 years. But like most singers who are on the rise, the beginning of the career always starts behind the scenes. The realization of the composition and the music to be interpreted by famous artists is the dream of these guys.

The composition entered Dilsinho’s life when he was 16 years old. But it was ‘Maluca Pirada’ interpreted by Mumuzinho and Alexandre Pires that made all the difference in the singer’s life.

He has already composed sounds for Sorriso Maroto and singer Thiago Martins. But it was when he left the group Para de Kaô in 2012, that he embarked on a solo career two years later and was successful with the album ‘Já que você não quer me mais’.