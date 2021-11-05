Learn how China wants to bring samples from Mars to Earth by 2030

Based on the success of its recent missions sent to the Moon and Mars, China is developing a complex mission to collect and bring samples from the Red Planet to Earth. Apparently, such a mission should be named Tianwen-2 — a sequel to the current Tianwen-1 — and could be launched in 2028, returning with the Martian samples around 2030.

The information was presented by Tianwen-1 mission chief designer Zhang Rongqiao during the Deep Space Exploration Technology and Application Forum held in Shenzen. Until then, China’s National Space Administration (CNSA) plans to launch the mission via a single rocket, but Rongqiao’s recent statement indicates some changes to that plan.

Long March 5 launching Chang’e-5 probe in late 2020 (Image: Reproduction/Jeff Dai (TWAN))

Instead of launching the mission aboard the mighty Chinese Long March 9 rocket, already under development, it can be sent from two other long-experienced launchers. According to Rongqiao, the Long March 3B rocket will launch a probe and ascent vehicle inside a heat shield attached to the propulsion module. Meanwhile, the Long March 5 rocket would be responsible for carrying an orbiter and the reentry capsule into space.

The objectives of this mission were already included in the development plans of the CNSA for the period between 2021 and 2025. The scientific value of the Martian rocks brought to Earth would be invaluable, as, from them, scientists will be able to better understand the geological composition of the Red Planet and, who knows, find evidence of ancient life in the past of the planet.

However, the CNSA is not the only one working on a Mars sample return mission. NASA’s Perseverance rover, which landed on Mars in February this year, has already collected its first samples of Martian soil. Meanwhile, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the US agency are working together on a mission to “rescue” these samples, scheduled for launch in 2026 and which could bring the material until 2031.

Rover Zhurong of the Chinese mission Tianwen-1 (Image: Reproduction/Reproduction/CNSA/CLEP)

In July 2020, China carried out its first interplanetary mission independently, landing the rover Zhurong on Mars. The solar-powered rover demonstrated excellent performance in technologies involved in crucial processes such as entry, descent, landing, heat shield, parachutes, sensor systems and retropulsion. As early as November of the same year, the Chang’e-5 mission was sent to the Moon and, about three weeks later, it returned with new lunar samples.

Chinese experience with these missions is crucial to developing the Mars sample collection and return system, but it will need to go far beyond these technologies to ensure success. “We need about two to three years to deal with key technologies before conducting engineering development,” said Rongqiao. Unlike NASA’s joint mission with ESA, the CNSA will use a landing module to extract rocks, not a rover, as developing such a robotic vehicle involves a much more complex project.

But before all that, China plans a mission in 2024 to collect samples from a near-Earth asteroid, Kamoʻoalewa, using two separate sampling methods before bringing them to Earth. Next, the mission, temporarily named Zheng He, will be forwarded to comet 311P/PANSTARRS, located in the main asteroid belt.

Source: SpaceNews