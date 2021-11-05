Learn how to identify and protect yourself from scams during Black Friday

One of the best opportunities to buy a desired product is during the sexta-feira Negra, which takes place on the last Friday of the month (11/26). However, several factors must be observed so as not to fall for scams or buy a pig in a poke, as the old saying goes. The dangers of Black Friday shopping can range from bogus deals to fake websites.

The scams are more geared towards e-commerce. For those who prefer to take advantage of opportunities on the internet, great care is needed. Experts point to at least two types of scams common and growing during Black Friday.

At the first, embezzlers seek victim data, such as: credit card number and other information that allows internet purchases. With the data in hand, swindlers can shop at various stores. The second and oldest scam consists of selling products at attractive prices and, after payment via bank slip, the customer does not receive the product.

Most websites are clones of well-known and trusted brands. They use the same theme and look and feel to induce the customer to shop with more confidence. Likewise, they invest in a lot of advertising on social networks and promote massive e-mails and SMS messages.

Therefore, it is always good to evaluate details within the platform and never fill out any forms or pass on data without first checking the site. Criminals use the practice of Phishing-as-a-Service (PHaaS), which is the technique of developing these sites for other scammer customers. In general terms, we understand that there are even service providers for scammers.

fake promotions

A few years earlier, another type of scam was identified. But this one often comes from real stores and products. is the call fake promotion scam, where products are advertised at up to 50% or 60% off, but actually with no change in market value.

In order not to fall into this scam that has already been caught even in physical stores, it is important to carry out a price comparison survey for that respective product. Sites such as Black Friday de Verdade and Buscapé offer this price comparison service on Black Friday.

This way, the customer will be able to get a sense of how much promotion he is really getting.