Learn how to watch Flamengo vs Atlético-GO, for the delayed game of the 19th round of Brasileirão – Flamengo

PHOTO: MARCELO CORTES / FLAMEGO

Flamengo faces Atlético-GO this Friday (5th), for the delayed match of the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. To continue with the hope of winning the title, Rubro-Negro needs the victory, and Coluna do Fla brought all the information about the match, so the fans don’t miss any details.

The match will be broadcast, live and with images, only by Premiere, on pay-per-view. However, the Fla Column, at the YouTube, brings in real time the most crimson and hottest narration on the internet, in the voice of ‘angry‘ Rafa Penido, for the Flamengo fans to stay tuned in every move of the match.

Flamengo is in third place in the table, with 50 points, 12 behind the leader Atlético-MG, who has 62 – but with two more games. Mengão’s opponent, Atlético-GO occupies the 11th position, with 37, and hopes to at least draw the duel against Fla to distance themselves from the relegation zone.

For this comparison, Mengão suffers from some embezzlement: Arrascaeta, Pedro, Diego Ribas, Filipe Luís and Kenedy. Flamengo x Atlético-GO takes place at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time). The duel will be played at Maracanã, and only the victory matters for the Rio team.