learn how to watch the game LIVE on TV

Flamengo vs Atlético-GO face off this Friday (5th) at 9:30 pm (GMT) at Maracanã stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, in a game postponed from the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Fans who want to watch Flamengo vs Atlético-GO live will have an alternative on television. The match will feature broadcast on the Premiere channel.

In third place with 50 points, Flamengo knows that it’s necessary to win to keep dreaming of the Brasileirão title. At the moment, there are 12 behind the leader Atlético-MG.

Recovered from physical problems, defenders David Luiz and Rodrigo Caio are again at the coach’s disposal, as well as Bruno Henrique, who was out of the draw with Athletico-PR by suspension. The tendency is for the trio to be a starter. On the other hand, Diego Ribas, Arrascaeta, Kenedy, Filipe Luis and Pedro remain in the medical department.

Atlético-GO will not have Arnaldo and Ronald, who are suspended. Willian Maranhão, in turn, returns. The team from Goiás is 11th in the Brazilian Championship, with 37 points. After playing against Flamengo, the team from Goiás will visit Palmeiras.

Date and time: 11/05/2021, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Stadium: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Rodolpho Toski Marques (Fifa/PR)

Assistants: Bruno Boschilia (Fifa/PR) and Rafael Trombeta (PR)

VAR: Rafael Traci (Fifa/SC)

FLAMEGO (Technician: Renato Gaucho)

Diego Alves; Isla, Rodrigo Caio (Gustavo Henrique), David Luiz (Léo Pereira) and Ramon; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira and Everton Ribeiro; Bruno Henrique, Michael and Gabigol.

Suspended: –

Hanging: Andreas Pereira, Léo Pereira, Rodinei and Everton Ribeiro.

Embezzlement: Arrascaeta, Pedro, Diego Ribas, Filipe Luís and Kenedy (injured)

ATHLETIC-GO (Technician: Eduardo Souza)

Fernando Miguel; Dudu, Wanderson, Éder and Igor Cariús; Marlon Freitas, Willan Maranhão, Gabriel Baralhas (Zé Roberto) and João Paulo; André Luís and Janderson.

