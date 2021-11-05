Leila is informed about Turkish club’s poll on striker and will comment on the player’s future after election

Palmeiras returns to the field this Sunday (7) to face Santos, in Vila Belmiro, in a game valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. The classic is very important for the Alviverde side for two reasons. The first is due to the fact that it is the last title chance that the Greatest Champion in Brazil has to win his 11th championship. For this, it is necessary to leave the coast with 3 points and root for Atlético Mineiro, which has 10 points more in the table, to beat América Mineiro at Mineirão.

The other factor, the most important one, is to keep the confidence of the players high, aiming at the big decision of the Copa Libertadores da América, which will take place on November 27th, in Montevideo, Uruguay. However, one person is already planning 2022 in order to make the Palestinian team even more victorious.

It is about Leila Pereira. Single candidate for the election that takes place on November 20, the sponsor and advisor is already working behind the scenes to make Verdão even stronger. If on the one hand, the manager has already said that she wants Abel Ferreira and 6 more reinforcements for the next season, Leila is also already evaluating possible exits. And whoever can leave Alviverde in his first term is striker Deyverson.

With a contract until June of next year, the 16 shirt doesn’t know if he’ll stay and as of January he can start signing a pre-contract and leave Palestra without receiving a penny if he wants to. Even with the crowd low, the top scorer of the Greatest Champion of Brazil in the 2018 Brazilian title campaign has already warned that if he could, he would renew with the team from São Paulo for another 50 years.

However, according to his manager, the Nosso Palestra reporting team, the striker has been receiving polls from teams outside the country and one of them would be a Turkish club whose name has not yet been revealed.. Finally, the top hat says he has not received any offer on his letterhead, but that the professional is already beginning to analyze the best path for the next season.