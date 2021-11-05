Letters from the 17th century are translated from Tupi for the 1st time in history: ‘Why do I wage war with people of our blood’, wrote indigenous | São Paulo

Professor at the Faculty of Philosophy, Letters and Human Sciences, University of São Paulo (USP) Eduardo Navarro completed, for the first time, the translation of six letters in Tupi exchanged between indigenous peoples in the 17th century during the Dutch invasion of the Northeast. It is the first document in history written in Tupi by and for indigenous people translated into Portuguese.

Navarro’s translation should be published soon in the Bulletin of the Museu Paraense Emílio Goeldi, from Belém, Pará.

The letters reveal dialogues between men who were fighting each other during a religious war waged between the Portuguese and the Dutch, known as the Pernambucana Insurrection. On the one hand, the protestant indigenous, supporters of the Dutch who invaded the Brazilian northeast; on the other, indigenous people who defended the Portuguese government.

“Why do I make war with people of our blood, if you are the true inhabitants of this land? Is there a lack of compassion for our people?”, asks indigenous leader Felipe Camarão to chief Pedro Poti, in one of the texts.

1 of 5 Letter in Tupi from Felipe Camarão to Pedro Poti, of August 19, 1645, translated by USP professor Eduardo Navarro — Photo: Personal archive/Eduardo Navarro Letter in Tupi from Felipe Camarão to Pedro Poti, of August 19, 1645, translated by USP professor Eduardo Navarro — Photo: Personal archive/Eduardo Navarro

This is the first time that researchers have managed to translate these correspondences, which have been studied since the 19th century.

Almost all documents from the colonial period were written by the “winners”, in this case the colonizers of Brazil, and these are the only texts known in Tupi exchanged by the “vencidos”, the indigenous people, at this time.

“It is the first time that this story has been told with the pen of the Indians, and there is the side of the defeated”, says Navarro, author of the research.

G1 Special reveals letters written by women in colony Brazil

Names of the Pernambuco Insurrection enter the Book of Heroes

The Tupi language was only spoken by most of the indigenous people of the Brazilian coast, and the Jesuits created the written representation. Therefore, written documents written by the indigenous people themselves are not common.

According to Professor Eduardo Navarro, the translation of these six letters was only possible with the help of a Tupi dictionary, also of his authorship, published in 2013.

2 of 5 Letter in Tupi from Felipe Camarão to Pedro Poti, October 4, 1645 — Photo: Personal archive/Eduardo Navarro Letter in Tupi from Felipe Camarão to Pedro Poti, October 4, 1645 — Photo: Personal archive/Eduardo Navarro

“These letters were delivered in the hand of Teodoro Sampaio, who was a historian and an engineer, the first to look into these texts. And he confessed, in an article, that he was unable to translate the letters, which remained a mystery to him. Afterwards, Aryon Rodrigues, a well-known indigenous linguist from Unicamp, tried too. He went to Holland to get these letters to translate, but he couldn’t do it either”, explains Navarro.

Navarro first came into contact with the texts in the 1990s, thanks to Aryon’s research. Since 2013, after the publication of his “Dicionario de Tupi Antigo: the Classical Indigenous Language of Brazil”, he began to devote himself more intensely to the translation of the letters. The documents are kept in the Royal Library in The Hague, Netherlands.

“I asked the library for a copy and they sent a large collection, with microfilms, and I had to, within that, find the six letters”, says the professor.

In the translation process, one of the main difficulties was deciphering the letter and spelling of the letters. But the importance of revealing the indigenous people’s view of the war between Portugal and Holland justified the effort in the research.

3 of 5 Signature of Felipe Camarão in a letter sent to Antônio Paraupaba on October 4, 1645, during the Pernambucana Insurrection — Photo: Personal archive/Eduardo Navarro Signature of Felipe Camarão in a letter sent to Antônio Paraupaba on October 4, 1645, during the Pernambuco Insurrection — Photo: Personal archive/Eduardo Navarro

The newly translated correspondences, written in 1645, involve some of the main combatants of the Pernambucana Insurrection, such as Felipe Camarão, a native chief of the Potiguar Indians and aligned with the interests of Portugal.

During the war, he organized several guerrilla actions that proved essential to contain the advance of the Dutch in northeastern Brazil, according to historians.

In the revealed letters, Camarão asks his relatives Pedro Poti and Antônio Paraupaba, Protestant Indians, to abandon the Dutch.

He also says that, although the Dutch gave titles to the Indians who joined them, these honors were not considered valid by the Portuguese.

“Do not think that the lives of potiguaras, our people, are spared because they were made chiefs. Don’t think that the Dutch rid you of us. Only their lives are spared”, says Felipe Camarão, in a letter written to the indigenous leader Pedro Poti.

4 of 5 Anonymous portrait of Filipe Camarão, from the 17th century, at the Pernambuco State Museum — Photo: Pernambuco State Museum, Brazilian Museum Collection, Banco Safra edition, 2003 Anonymous portrait of Filipe Camarão, from the 17th century, at the Pernambuco State Museum — Photo: Pernambuco State Museum, Brazilian Museums Collection, Banco Safra edition, 2003

Researcher Eduardo Navarro explains that the Dutch had a policy of making alliances with the Indians through the granting of freedom and positions and titles.

“But such titles, such as captain, for example, were not recognized by the Portuguese nor did they guarantee that their lives would be spared in case of capture, as was done with Dutch officers, who were not killed but became prisoners”, explains Navarro.

In 1949, Poti was captured by the Portuguese and lived a series of tortures in prison. He died a few years after his arrest, aboard a ship on which he was being driven to stand trial in Portugal.

Pedro Poti’s responses to Felipe Camarão’s letters were not preserved. But through a summary made by a Dutch pastor, historians found that Poti disagreed with Camarão’s arguments.

According to the summary, Poti would have replied that there was no reason to continue supporting the Portuguese, who enslaved and practiced violence against the indigenous people in the region.

Another native who received letters from Camarão in the same year of 1645 was Antônio Paraupaba, who fought alongside the Dutch. In 1625, he went, with other Potiguara Indians, to the Netherlands, where he learned the language. Back in Brazil, he began to work as an interpreter between the Dutch and the Indians and, between 1645 and 1649, he assumed the position of Captain and Regedor of Rio Grande do Norte.

5 of 5 Letter in Tupi from Felipe Camarão to Antônio Paraupaba, October 4, 1645, translated by USP professor Eduardo Navarro — Photo: Personal archive/Eduardo Navarro Letter in Tupi from Felipe Camarão to Antônio Paraupaba, October 4, 1645, translated by USP professor Eduardo Navarro — Photo: Personal archive/Eduardo Navarro

In the letter written to Paraupaba, Camarão says that he is his “real father” and that is why he does not want his death.

“I send you these words of mine, being like your real father, in fact. Is this against your will? Why? Since I’m like your real father, I don’t want your senseless death, as if you were that animal that does not know God”, says Camarão, in the letter.

The correspondence also reveals the names of other indigenous combatants and details about some battles, as well as laments about the loss of traditions of the Potiguares.

In one of the letters written by Camarão to Poti, the leader of the Portuguese combatants criticizes the Dutch domination of the Caatinga and attributes to them the disappearance of some of their rites.

“Our ancient lands, our old rites, our relatives from Paraíba, those from Cupaguaó, those from Uruburema, those from Jareroí, those from Guiratiamim, all the old children of the Caatinga inhabitants, everything and everyone are under the laws of the Dutch fools, so as his body and soul are too,” says Camarão.