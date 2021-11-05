Life imprisonment: Mother who reportedly killed 5 of her 6 children is sentenced in Germany

A 28-year-old woman reportedly sedated and drowned in a bathtub 5 of her 6 children, aged between 1 and 8, in a crime that shocked the country. Defending that the defendant suffered from mental disorders did not prevent a life sentence. A court in Wuppertal, eastern Germany, sentenced a 28-year-old mother, accused of killing five, to life imprisonment on Thursday of his six children in the city of Solingen. The crime, which took place in September 2020, left the country in shock.

Judge Jochen Kötter, who referred to the killings as a tragedy, called the case extremely serious and denied recourse to parole for 15 years after the conviction.

During the trial, Christiane K. and kept silent. She reportedly sedated the children – aged between 18 months and eight years – before drowning them in a bathtub. The oldest son, 11 years old, escaped death because he was at his grandparents’ house at the time of the crime.

After committing the murders, the mother tried to commit suicide by throwing herself in front of a moving train at Düsseldorf Central Station. She would have committed the crimes after seeing a photograph of her husband with his new girlfriend, and in text messages would have warned him that he would never see the kids again.

“Mental disorder”

The judge dismissed the defendant’s claim that a stranger broke into her apartment, tied her up and forced her to send messages, and then killed the children; and mentioned the vast amount of circumstantial evidence proving otherwise. The court ruled that Melina, Leonie, Sophie, Timo and Luca died at the hands of their own mother.

The defense asked for an acquittal, citing lack of evidence. The lawyer also suggested an eight-year prison sentence for murder if she was not acquitted, as well as psychiatric treatment, as Christiane K. had a history of psychological trauma and episodes of emotional out of control.

However, a court-appointed expert concluded that the defendant does not suffer from serious mental disorders and described her as having a narcissistic personality. The defense has announced that it will appeal the sentence in the Federal Constitutional Court, the highest legal instance in Germany.

