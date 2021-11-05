Lima Duarte appears with a bruised face and jokes: ‘I took a fall, no ca’ – Famous

Lima Duarte appears injured on Instagram (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

, 91, appeared on social networks with a wounded face and black eyes after having suffered a fall at his home in Indaiatuba, in the interior of São Paulo. The veteran talked about the accident in a video posted on his official Instagram profile. In it, Duarte says in a joking tone: “Do you know why I have a face like that, and my mouth? Because I took a fall. I took a fall, no way.”

In the caption of the publication, the actor reinforced: “Despite the scare, I’m fine. I took a tumble, but I didn’t fall!”. See the video:



According to the website Notcias da TV, the artist suffered a fall last Friday (29/10) while walking around the house. He would have misstep, lost his balance and fallen. Then, he was rescued by employees and taken to a hospital, where he received care.

Despite living in Indaiatuba,



Lima Duarte



must return to Rio de Janeiro to act in the soap opera



beyond the illusion



, from TV Globo.

In the video comments, fans and colleagues expressed concern for the actor, and wrote messages of support and admiration. “I’ve always been from Lima Duarte!! For me the greatest Brazilian actor!!!”, wrote Zez di Camargo. “Don’t ever fall! Dear Lima, that’s it, always up. A fraternal hug, my dear,” commented a fan. “Master! Thank God it’s fine! My idol,” praised Henri Castelli

