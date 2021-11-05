Lira guarantees approval of the PEC dos Precatórios and says the country has no financial problems

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), guaranteed this Friday that the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution that changes the rule for payment of court orders and opens space for the creation of a benefit temporary social will be approved in the second round in the House, even with more votes than in the first vote.

In an interview with CNN Brasil, Lira defended the PEC dos Precatórios, which will allow the creation of a social program with an estimated payment of 400 reais that will end at the end of 2022, election year, and stated that Brazil does not have a financial problem, as the collection this year will be higher than expected.

“I hardly think the vote will go under. In the Chamber, we will advance in the number (of votes)”, said Lira in the interview.

“We are going to keep and increase (the votes), because we voted this first round with only 456 deputies voting out of 513. Many will come this week and we are going to increase the voting quorum and, of course, increasing the perspective of votes in favour. ”

At dawn on Thursday, the Chamber approved the basic text of the PEC dos Precatórios in the first round by 312 votes to 144. It took 308 votes to approve the text. The vote on the highlights of the matter, which may change its content, and on the PEC in the second round –when again 308 votes will be needed for approval– is scheduled for Tuesday.

After the approval of the basic text in the first round, opposition parties to the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, such as the PSB and PDT, were criticized on social networks for the fact that their caucuses voted overwhelmingly in favor of the PEC.

The PDT’s position led Ciro Gomes to suspend his pre-candidacy for the presidency for the party in next year’s election and he asked the party’s bench, which gave 15 votes to the PEC, to review the position.

Lira also said that the taxation of dividends, approved by the Chamber as part of the tax reform, would be enough to pay for a permanent social program of 300 reais, but he recalled that the text is stuck in the Senate.

AMENDMENTS

The president also classified as “vile” and “lepers” what he called “speculations” that he would have used parliamentary amendments in the negotiations to approve the PEC of the Precatório.

Lira also made the assessment that what generates instability in the financial market – with a fall in shares and appreciation of the dollar against the real – is not the PEC of Precatório, but what he called “bumps” between the Chamber and the Senate.

Financial agents have pointed out that the government’s maneuver with court orders to allow the creation of a social program in an election year circumvents the spending ceiling rule and undermines the country’s fiscal framework.

The president of the Chamber also said that the administrative reform is at a standstill in the House due to the lack of mobilization of those who defend a smaller state and also pointed out that the Bolsonaro government has neither supported nor shown interest in the proposal.

Receive the Power Barometer and have exclusive access to the expectations of the country’s leading political risk analysts

Related