LIVE – Follow the Stock Exchange today (11/05/2021)

Investors resonate Embraer, Bradesco, Minerva and Tenda balance sheets; American employment report (payroll) and developments of the PEC dos Precatórios on Friday.

10:55 am – For analysts, Burger King delivered good results in the third quarter

Burger King (BKBR3) released its quarterly results yesterday and, according to analysts, the numbers were above expectations

Bradesco BBI pointed out that profitability began to improve, with a strong recovery in gross margin after the company implemented a series of initiatives. Itaú BBA followed the same path, stating that the adjustments, which involve CRM, revenue management and negotiations with suppliers, were positive. Morgan Stanley, meanwhile, highlighted the fact that sales approached pre-Covid numbers.

Bradesco maintained a neutral valuation for the shares of Burger King, with a target price of R$ 12.00, Itaú and Morgan Stanley both left the recommendation in performer and the target price of R$12.50.

10:45 am – American indices open higher: S&P 500 advances 0.75% and Nasdaq, 0.60%

The main indices in the United States operate higher right after the opening of the American markets, which took place at 10:30 am.

The S&P 500, due to the best number of job creations in the country (531 thousand, against 450 thousand in the consensus), has its seventh consecutive day of increase, fluctuating close to 4,715 points. Nasdaq follows the same path and scores 16,030 points.

In addition to the Payroll data, the indices also boosted the news that Pfizer found positive results with a drug against covid-19. The pharmaceutical stock, inclusive, is the main highlight of the Nyse, rising 10.50%.

10:31 am – Yduqs has lower target price by Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse revised Yduqs’ target price from R$38.00 to R$35 based on a discounted cash flow model, but maintained the recommendation. outperform.

According to the bank, the revision corrects a reduction in consumption for the short term, as the on-campus (OC) recovery has slowed down due to the second wave of Covid-19, the growing importance of hybrid models, as opposed to pure on-campus models. , adjustments in the premium business margins and an increase in IT goodwill and amortization, reducing the effective tax rate.

10:27 am – Tesouro Direto: government bond rates rise this Friday; fixed rate interest reaches 12.3% per year

After two sessions of strong fluctuation in Treasury Direct prices and rates, the government bond market operates with a moderate rise in premiums at the beginning of trading this Friday.

10:22 am – Cogna will be negatively impacted by interest rate hikes, says Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse has revised its estimates for Cogna shares (COGN3), considering an increase in the company’s cost of capital. Due to the high leverage (6 x net debt / EBITDA 21), interest rates are expected to significantly impact the education company’s cash flow, as well as its equity and results. The review also incorporated higher costs in the second quarter, due to the return of in-person classes, among other things.

Credit Suisse maintains an underperform valuation for Cogna shares, but reduced the target price from R$3.40 to R$2.30.

10:15 am – Ibovespa opens up; index rises 1.09% to 104,502 points

The Ibovespa opens higher this Friday, following international indices, which reflect the good performance of the American labor market in October. In addition, the prospect of testing a new drug by Pfizer, which has shown good efficacy against Covid-19 cases, preventing hospitalizations and reducing mortality, partially allay fears about the pandemic.

10:01 am – JHSF has a decent set of results, according to Itaú BBA

Itaú BBA wrote that JHSF (JHSF3) reported a decent set of results, as expected.

For the bank, the company exceeded revenue estimates in all its divisions, with the malls, retail and digital segments being the main highlight, surpassing 3Q19 levels by 61%. The civil construction division, however, lost steam compared to the strong components of the previous quarter.

The bank maintains an outperform valuation for JHSF shares, and a target price of R$ 10.10, compared to the quotation on Thursday (04) of R$ 5.36.

9:55 am – NY futures advance after Payroll, higher than expected

The Dow Jones Future advances 0.37%, the S&P rises 0.41% and the Nasdaq increases 0.27%.

9:51 am – Engie has weak results, as expected, points out Credit Suisse

For Credit Suisse, the numbers were weak due to lower than expected energy sales (probably a result of the allocation strategy) and large impacts from the GSF, despite the better contribution of TAG.

The bank maintains evaluation performer for Engie shares (EGIE3), and target price of R$ 39.79, compared to the quotation on Thursday (04) of R$ 47.40.

9:38 am – Petrobras says that the Ministry of Economy (ME) and Mines and Energy are unaware of the proposal to join the state-owned company in a privatization program

According to Petrobras, on yesterday’s date, “the ME sent a formal communication, stating that there is no relevant fact to be communicated to the market by the Union at this time or recommendation to include the privatization of Petrobras in the Investment Partnership Program and that there are no studies or ongoing evaluations that deal with the subject within the scope of the Special Secretary of the ME’s Investment Partnership Program”.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy, on the other hand, responded to the consultation stating that it was not aware of the existence of any decision, act or material fact of the Federal Government that should be communicated to Petrobras for subsequent disclosure to the market.

9:30 am – Payroll: job creation in the US in October was 531 thousand; above expectations

According to the Refinitiv survey, economists projected the creation of 450,000 jobs outside the agricultural sector last month.

The unemployment rate was 4.6%, compared to an expectation of 4.7%.

9:13 am – Minerva has a slightly positive quarter, highlighted once again by Athena’s strong revenue performance, says Itaú BBA

On the other hand, Itaú BBA highlighted that the margins of Minerva (BEEF3) were compressed, amid headwinds in the cost of cattle in Brazil. Furthermore, the company announced the distribution of dividends of R$ 200 million, with dividend yield 4% in the quarter.

The bank maintains evaluation performer for Minerva shares (BEEF3), and target price of R$ 17.00, compared to the quotation on Thursday (04) of R$ 10.42.

9:08 am – Pfizer shares soar more than 10% with experimental pill against Covid-19

Pfizer said its Covid-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients by 89%, a result that has the potential to change the way coronavirus disease is treated and alter the course of the pandemic. (Bloomberg)

9:06 am – Ibovespa futures opened higher and rose 0.64% to 104,715 points

The commercial dollar opened with a slight drop of 0.09% to R$5.601 in buying and selling. The future dollar for December 2021 retreats 0.04% to R$ 5.630

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 rises three basis points, to 12.16%; DI for January 2025 advances three basis points at 12.24%; and the DI for January 2027 is up four basis points, at 12.26%.

8:59 am – Ore increases weekly loss with increased inventories in China

Iron ore futures point to the fourth weekly decline with rising port stocks in China, a sign of obstacles on the demand side. Prices in Singapore were still trading below $100 a ton and have accumulated a low of around 30% since mid-October. (Bloomberg)

8:54 am – Bradesco (BBDC3;BBDC4) has a positive result, highlighting the increase in the credit portfolio and cost control

For Itaú BBA, Bradesco’s results in the 3rd quarter were slightly above the bank’s projections, with emphasis on the growth of the credit portfolio, with spreads slightly better and only a moderate deterioration in quality.

Morgan Stanley commented that Bradesco reported strong results, with emphasis on the bank’s impressive cost control. According to Morgan Stanley, Bradesco’s shares should react well to the results.

Itaú maintains evaluation market perform for Bradesco shares, and target price of R$25.00. Credit Suisse, on the other hand, maintained its assessment performer for Bradesco shares, with a target price of R$30.91. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated recommendation performer for Bradesco shares, and target price of ADRs at US$ 6.36.

8:45 am – Main balances disclosed

Bradesco (BBDC4) has 34% higher recurring profit in the 3rd quarter, slightly above expectations

Embraer (EMBR3) there is a 77.4% decrease in the adjusted loss in the 3rd quarter, to R$ 179.7 million

Minerva (BEEF3) it has a profit 24% higher, of R$72.4 million, in the 3rd quarter; revenue rises 43%

Engie (EGIE3) profits 30% more in the 3rd quarter; hydrological risk renegotiation helps result

Tent (TREND3) profits 81% less in the 3rd quarter, with higher costs, and revises guidance margin

8:20 am – Petrobras returns to IBGC, repercussions from JHSF, Bradesco, Minerva and more results and other highlights

Corporate news highlights the balance sheets of Bradesco, Minerva, JHSF, Eneva and Engie. Petrobras, on the other hand, returned to the membership of the IBGC, which it had left in 2015, after improvements, governance and compliance measures adopted by the company.

Meanwhile, 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) reported that it moved R$2.41 billion in its subsequent offering and Lojas Renner (LREN3) approved a stock bonus, with one new share for every ten held.

In this session, in a day with an empty domestic agenda and with the political news without so much news, investors should monitor the continuity of the 5G auction and reflect the balance sheet season here, with emphasis on the numbers of Bradesco and Embraer, as well as Minerva, JHSF, among others.

Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, will participate at 10:15 am (Brasilia time) in a conference on international trade and Mercosur services, and at 1:00 pm he will join Environment Minister Joaquim Leite on a panel at COP26.

On the international radar, watch for the October employment report in the United States while, in China and Hong Kong, real estate companies backed off after a developer said its unit missed payment for a wealth management product. Check out the highlights:

