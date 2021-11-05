LoL: Jinx arrives at Fortnite in celebration of the release of Arcane

As rumors indicated, the Riot Games closed a partnership with Epic Games to place part of League of Legends inside Fortnite. the champion Jinx will be the next Battle Royale skin, in a collaboration aimed at promoting the series Arcane, which will be released on November 6th.

Battle Royale fans will be able to purchase the Jinx skin from November 4th at 9 pm, and the items that will be available are as follows:

Jinx costume (Arcane)

Pow-Pow Crusher Pick

Jinx Spray Was Here

Jinx Dream Monkey Back Accessory

Music from the Lobby Parquinho (Instrumental)

Chaotic Destruction Loading Screen

Loading Screen Oh, Hi!

The partnership between the two developers will also bring Riot Games games (League of Legends for PC, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra and VALORANT) to the Epic Games Store.

“Riot Games is one of the best developers and creators of innovative entertainment franchises. We’re happy that they’ve partnered with us to bring her titles to millions of new people through the Epic Games Store.“, commented Steve Allison, vice president and general manager of the Epic Games Store.

We can’t wait to see Jinx (Arcane) jump off the Battle Bus! Welcome to the Island 🏝️https://t.co/UhmEINte1A pic.twitter.com/628OYbrBL2 — Fortnite Brasil (@Brasil_Fortnite) November 4, 2021

Arcane debut on Netflix

The Arcane series was announced in 2019 and will be released two years after the first trailer. The launch will take place from November 6th in three acts:

November 6th – Episodes 1, 2 and 3

November 13th – episodes 4, 5 and 6

November 20th – Episodes 7, 8 and 9

Release of the series and Jinx also on PUBG Mobile

Riot is investing heavily in promoting the series. As the series premiere will be on the same day as the final of the Worlds 2021, the band Imagine Dragons, who participated in the production of the song “The Enemy” (soundtrack of the series), will be the opening concert of the decision between DAMWON vs EDG.

The company is also doing several promotional actions in different countries, including Brazil, which even had some subways wrapped around the series’ theme.

It is worth noting that the first episode of Arcane can be broadcast by any streamer. the champion Jinx, star of the series, will also appear as a skin on PUBG Mobile.

See how to earn free skins in Wild Rift and LoL at the Arcane series launch event.