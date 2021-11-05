Londrina x Cruzeiro: where to see, teams, referee and everything about another heavenly final

November 5, 2021. Cruzeiro fans could never have imagined that they would reach this date, in the middle of the centenary, fighting against relegation to Series C of the Brazilian Championship. But this is the burden the current team carries, performing even worse than last season. Years suffered and that expose all the problems that the Fox is going through. At least in the sports part everything is resolved there, on the lawn, 11 against 11.

And the team must understand that today, against Londrina, at 9:30 pm, inside the Café stadium, in the south of the country, there is no other way out. It’s win or win. Dramatic contours for a team that is now two points behind Z-4.

The mistakes of the recent past are gone. Results that could have been this or that. Arbitration errors. Wobbles. Cruzeiro needs to get up as quickly as possible and not let another round get lost in the countdown and the ghost of an even more tragic end approaching. And it won’t be easy. After all, the opponent comes from four games without defeats and also without being knocked out in the second for the same period of clashes. Londrina is already doing the math to leave the Z-4 ​​right now, if they win Cruzeiro.

A lot of things are clichés in football. But not even the pre-established routes the celestial team has been treading. And that’s why it comes now, with five rounds left, in the suffocation, because the team, many times, didn’t do the obvious. In fact, nothing is more obvious for Cruzeiro. What makes the fans even more apprehensive even if Luxembourg, still without confirming whether he will be in the team, pass an air of confidence. The unknowns hang in the air. But this Friday, they need to dissipate. It remains to be seen whether the team will be able to provide an answer.

“We have to get into a strong rhythm, get connected from start to finish, have no mistakes, neither in front nor behind. A safe game so we can come out with the result because it is a game of six points”, is the promise of striker Wellington Nem, one of the experienced names that makes up the starring squad, who also warns about the team’s behavior in recent games.

“I think that all games are always chasing, we have to chase the results. I think when you chase the results and another team is more closed, it’s always difficult. We have to stop this, chasing. We need to make one. safe game, try to get ahead and then control the game,” stressed Nem.

Cruzeiro is currently 14th in Serie B, with 40 points, while Londrina appears in 17th position, with 38 points. The starred team hasn’t won for four matches, while Londrina comes from two draws and two wins.

DATASHEET

London x Cruise

Reason: 34th round of the 2021 Series B Brazilian Championship

Time: 9:30 pm

Location: Café Stadium

Referee: Alexandre Vargas Tavares de Jesus (CBF-RJ)

Video referee: Eduardo Tomaz de Aquino Valadão (CBF-GO)

Broadcast: Super 91.7 FM Radio, SportTV and Premiere

Londoner

Caesar; Córdoba, Marcondes, Augusto and Eltinho; João Paulo, Jhonny Lucas and Marcelo Freitas; Roberto, Zeca and Luiz Henrique. Technician: Márcio Fernandes.

cruise

Fabius; Rômulo, Ramon (Rhodolfo), Eduardo Brock and Jean Victor; Lucas Ventura, Adriano (Marcinho) and Giovanni; Thiago, Bruno José and Wellington Nem. Technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg.

