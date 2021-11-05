Luan Santana puts a mansion up for sale in SP for R$43 million, with luxury and a pool worthy of a resort; see photos!

Singer and businessman! After moving to the Alphaville region, Luan Santana put up for sale his other luxurious mansion, valued at R$43 million. The residence, located in Santana do Parnaíba (SP), in the West Zone of the metropolitan region of São Paulo, has a series of chic comforts and refinements.

The property is very spacious and has 2,060 square meters. The mansion has five bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and very spacious rooms. One is the powerful 160 square meter master suite. There’s also a huge walk-in closet, a kitchen with an island, and spacious living rooms for watching TV or just hanging out with friends. A floor fire brings another more rustic and cozy touch to the place. Check out images from when the house did not belong to the singer:

But leisure is not lacking there! Luan Santana’s old house has an outdoor area with a spa, sauna and much more. Surrounded by a lot of landscaping, the mansion also offers a pool worthy of a resort, perfect for sunny days and a swim like that. To top it off, the next residents will have plenty of parking spaces in the garage, which holds up to 20 cars. Ufa! What power, huh?! See some more pictures of the mansion:

The savings will be fuller, huh?! In time, this Wednesday (3), Luan Santana assumed his new relationship. The artist published a series of photos with Izabela Cunha from Minas Gerais, and even dedicated his next song to his beloved. “I found my ISLAND”, he wrote on Instagram. Much happiness and love for lovebirds!