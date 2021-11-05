Luana Piovani goes back to needling Pedro Scooby after her son’s fall

The soap opera Pedro Scooby and Luana Piovani won a new chapter this Thursday(04). The actress used her social networks to vent, showed some injuries from her son after a fall from a skateboard and needled her ex-husband, who encouraged the practice.

The artist told in her Instagram stories that her son suffered another fall from a skateboard and the injury was only discovered during a physiotherapy session.

“Because of the skateboard hits, which consequently have been in the same spot, his elbow is looking like a duck’s egg, both in bluish color and size. He didn’t go to class and my father’s saint took him for an x-ray. And I’m living all this mess, because it was discovered yesterday, thanks to my physiotherapy that takes care of the Dom once a week here at home”, she said.

“I was worried about the belly, which he complained that it was pulling, I thought he had taken a little muscle stretch, I was surprised when she turned around and said: ‘Luana, have you seen the elbow?’ And when I saw it: it’s swollen. His arm is very thin and a huge ball at his elbow. And Dom doesn’t tell me, he hasn’t stopped training to put on ice. If she doesn’t call me, nobody tells me, because he was going to sleep at his grandmother’s house and I wouldn’t have seen it,” she said.

Luana Piovani. (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

indirect

Completing the outburst, Luana Piovani gave a hint to Pedro Scooby, who is the father of her children. “It’s a place he’s already hurt, he’s fallen right on top of it, and yesterday he had a huge fall. I don’t know what I do anymore. And I’m crazy, exaggerated, worried, I’m everything, there in Wonderland everything is always very well, so everything is great. Nobody puts ice, nobody warns. I only have one Dom, I want him good, tidy the way I did“, she fired.

