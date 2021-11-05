Luana Piovani pins Scooby when showing son’s bruises on skateboard

Luana Piovani vented about the bruises suffered by Dom, age 9, one of her children with surfer Pedro Scooby. The actress revealed that the boy, who practices skateboarding, suffered another fall, the consequence of which was only discovered in a physiotherapy session.

“Because of the skateboarding, which consequently has been in the same place, his elbow is looking like a duck’s egg, both in bluish color and in size. He didn’t go to class and my father’s saint took him away. to do an x-ray. And I’m living all this mess, because it was discovered yesterday, thanks to my physiotherapist who takes care of Dom once a week here at home,” began the actress and presenter on her Instagram account.

I was worried about the belly, which he complained that it was pulling, I thought he had taken a little muscle stretch, I was surprised when she turned around and said: ‘Luana, have you seen the elbow?’ And when I saw the elbow: it’s swollen, very skinny. So his arm is very thin and a huge ball at his elbow. And Dom doesn’t tell me, he hasn’t stopped training to put on ice. If she doesn’t call me, nobody tells me, because he was going to sleep at grandma’s house and I wouldn’t have seen him.

Afterwards, Luana gave Scooby a hint: “It’s a place he’s already hurt, he’s fallen straight on, and yesterday he had a huge fall. I don’t know what I do anymore. ‘I’m crazy, I’m crazy. that I’m exaggerated, I’m the worried one, I’m everything, there in Wonderland everything is always very well, so everything’s great. Nobody puts ice, nobody warns. I only have one Dom, I want it good, tidy, the way I did”, he pointed out.

A short time later, Luana published a video where Dom plays with his brothers, Ben and Liz, and once again mocks Scooby, who encourages Dom’s skateboarding career. “Him taking a chance, he goes back to being an ordinary child,” he fired.

In July, Luana had already shown her annoyance about her son’s option to practice skateboarding. She shared a video of the boy and complained that the child was not wearing protective equipment. She praised the heir’s abilities, but noted that she is apprehensive to see him skateboarding without any protection in case of a fall.

“My son, my everything, God’s gift to me. Better and better in your art, I’m more and more proud but always praying for your good and safety. May God always bless and protect you. I miss the safety equipment, but I was voted out. ‘I’m not in the middle, I don’t know anything about maneuvers or skateboarding’. I just have to pray,” he said.

Finally, Luana Piovani even questioned whether the Olympic runner-up, Rayssa Leal, also trains without protection, and also celebrated the fact that the equipment is mandatory for minors in the Olympics. “Does Raissa train with equipment? Because in presentations the helmet is mandatory for my luck,” he concluded at the time.