Luana Piovani reveals her son’s fall and sends indirect to Pedro Scooby: ‘I’m crazy, exaggerated’ | celebrities



Luana Piovani talks about her son’s fall, Dom – instagram reproduction

Luana Piovani talks about her son’s fall, Dominstagram reproduction

Posted 04/11/2021 21:16 | Updated 11/04/2021 21:16

Rio – Luana Piovani doesn’t mince words. The actress used Instagram Stories this Thursday to talk about a fall her son, nine-year-old Dom, took while skating. She only learned of the seriousness of the fall after her physical therapist warned her about a swelling in the boy’s elbow during a routine appointment. In her account, the blonde even gave the child’s ex-husband and father, Pedro Scooby, a needling.

Photo gallery

“Because of the skating hits, which consequently have been in the same place, his elbow is looking like a duck’s egg, both in bluish color and in size. He didn’t go to class and my father’s saint took him away. to do an x-ray. And I’m living all this mess, because it was discovered yesterday, thanks to my physiotherapist who takes care of Dom once a week here at home,” she began.

“I was worried about the belly, which he complained that it was pulling, I thought he had pulled a muscle, I was surprised when she turned around and said: ‘Luana, have you seen the elbow?’ And when I saw the elbow: ok swollen, very skinny. So his arm is very thin and a huge ball at his elbow. And Dom doesn’t tell me, he hasn’t stopped training to put ice on. grandma and I would not have seen it,” he continued.