Lucas Braga sees himself well in a new role at Santos and celebrates his 1st time with Vila full: “Anxiety more”

In the professional cast since August 2020, Lucas Braga will play with a full Vila Belmiro for the first time in Santos x Palmeiras this Sunday, at 4 pm, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The little more than 16,000 tickets available for the classic were quickly sold out.

“It gives more anxiety because it’s the first time with 100% of the crowd, right? We already know the strength they give us inside the Vila. And even more so now, in a classic, I know they’re going to push us from start to finish. In the other three games we’ve had with the fans released, they made all the difference, and Sunday will be the same. Too happy to make my first classic with the crowded Vila. And the fans will be our differential to seek this result”, said Braga.

Lucas Braga also spoke to Santos TV about acting as a left wing under the command of Fábio Carille.

“Since I came here I have always been clear about helping in whatever position is needed. And today I have served as a ward. Professor Carille has given me several instructions for me to better understand the position and I have absorbed this well. I think I’ll have a good sequel in this new role. Me, Felipe Jonatan and Marcos Guilherme have a good idea playing on the left side of the field, and this has even confused our opponents, because we end up taking turns there. Sometimes Felipe or Marcos open on the left, and I also go inside. It has been a cool weapon for us”, concluded the striker.

Leave your comment