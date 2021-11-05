Luxa’s target, César does not reach an agreement with Fla and a deal with Cruzeiro could heat up; goalkeeper receives BRL 150 thousand

At 29, archer is only the 4th option in the Rio team and should look for new air in 2022. Luxembourg recently appointed César, according to O Dia newspaper

Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo still has five decisions in Serie B in the fight for the cruise escape any chance of relegation. This Friday (05), Fox faces Londrina at the Café stadium from 9:30 pm (Brasilia time) in a match of “six points”. The club from Paraná is also fighting against descent.

Anyway, even before the end of the season, Luxemburgo has already made it clear that he will stay to lead the planning at Fox Corner in 2022. A few weeks ago, his colleague vene casagrande, from the newspaper The day, informed that the goalkeeper César, without space in Flamengo, was indicated by the “Professor”.

The idea of ​​hiring César is to “prepare the ground” to replace Fábio, who is already 41 years old. However, the Flamengo goalkeeper suffered a cruciate ligament injury in his right knee in February. He spent more than 6 months away from the lawns, as he had to undergo surgery. Just, vene indicated that the archer should not remain at the Rio de Janeiro club next season.

Today Cesar is only the 4th option in Flamengo’s goal and receives around R$ 150 thousand monthly only in the CLT. The 29-year-old archer has a relationship with Flamengo until April 30, 2022 and is therefore free to sign a pre-contract with another team since November 1st.

According to the report, he had already been admitted to obtain a European passport, aiming at a transfer to the Old Continent in the future. The direction of Cruzeiro does not comment on speculations, but the Bolavip Brazil found that Luxa’s interest remains in Caesar. It will be up to the athlete and his staff to accept to reduce the salary requests, since Fox will have another arduous season in Serie B in 2022.