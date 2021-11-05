Luxembourg projects 2022, but asks for support from Cruzeiro fans against Brusque: “Our decision” | cruise

Luxembourg arrived at Cruzeiro with a speech about fighting for access, but now he knows that the victories are necessary to avoid the shame of a fall to Serie C. And there are three direct clashes in a row: Londrina, Brusque and Vitória. The only one at home will be against Santa Catarina, in a duel that will mark the return of the team and the fans to Mineirão.

Before, there is an important game against Londrina, this Friday, in Paraná. But, already projecting the match against Brusque, next Tuesday, Luxemburg asked for support from the fans. With tickets starting at R$10 for members, the coach asked Cruzeiro residents to fill the Gigante da Pampulha for the “decision”.

– We returned to Mineirão, which was a wish of the fans, at a popular price. (…) The board did its best for you to be able to attend the stadium and encourage us. It’s not the organized fans, it’s the Cruzeiro fans going to encourage them. So, it’s filling Mineirão. Everyone says it’s Cruzeiro’s home, so let’s make our home.

“It’s our decision, our championship. It’s not what I want, it’s not what Cruzeiro wants, but it’s our reality”

Luxembourg talks about the current reality and the importance of the final stretch of Serie B, also thinking about the 2022 season, for when the coach aims for a project that seeks not only access to the national elite, but also fight for the titles of Mineiro and the Copa do Brazil.

– We are going to work on tomorrow’s game (against Londrina), in the next games and try to make next year a project for Cruzeiro in the second division, but one that can fight for the Copa do Brasil, for Mineiro and for access.