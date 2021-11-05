Mait Proena speaks for the 1 time about romance with Adriana Calcanhoto – Famous

Mait Proena
broke the silence and spoke for the first time about his relationship with
Adriana Calcanhoto
, and tore praises to the singer and songwriter, after rumors about a possible romance between the two.
In a journalist interview
Chantal Brissac
, from the website
29 hours
, the actress was asked about dating.
“In March, you wrote that you were looking for a love, someone who knew how to sail, and today you are happy with the singer and songwriter Adriana Calcanhotto. What winds brought this new love?”, asked the reporter.
“I was joking when I said I was looking for someone, it wouldn’t even be possible to have love experiences in the middle of a pandemic without vaccines. And Adriana is adorable, unique, but she doesn’t know how to sail. Neither do I. We’re learning about the winds with paper boats.” , joked the artist .
in september
2021
, the veteran’s name was hot on social media after rumors about her alleged romance with the music producer
Adriana Calcanhoto
.
At the time, the magazine
Look
he stated that they were already circulating together at “dinners, meetings, guitar circles and small get-togethers in the homes of the many friends they already had in common”.
Speculation was reinforced due to the interactions between
Mait
and
Adriana
on the web. Apparently, they would have approached through the entrepreneur
Z Maurcio Machline
, former boyfriend of the actress and friend of both, served as cupid for the supposed relationship.
On occasion,
proena
answered some questions from netizens on the networks and noticed that many wanted to know more about the dating rumors. She then positioned herself and talked about it.
“There are people asking me some things that, deep down, I don’t know how to answer. But I wrote a business that has to do with the circumstances and that, perhaps, can help these people, answer some questions. People are so curious. , no? They like to put things in boxes, solve, leave everything ready, to know”.
Mait Proena