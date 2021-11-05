Maitê Proença speaks for the 1st time about romance with Adriana Calcanhoto

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai

Maitê Proença broke the silence and spoke for the first time about her relationship with Adriana Calcanhoto, and praised the singer and songwriter, after rumors about a possible romance between the two.

In an interview with journalist Chantal Brissac, from the 29 Horas website, the actress was asked about the relationship.

“In March, you wrote that you were looking for love, someone who knew how to sail, and today you are happy with the singer and songwriter Adriana Calcanhotto. What winds brought this new love?”, asked the reporter.

“I was joking when I said I was looking for someone, it wouldn’t even be possible to have love experiences in the middle of a pandemic, without vaccines. And Adriana is adorable, unique, but she doesn’t know how to sail. Neither do I. We’re learning about the winds with paper boats. “, joked the artist.

In September 2021 , the veteran ‘s name was on the rise on social networks after rumors about her alleged romance with music producer Adriana Calcanhoto .

At the time, Veja magazine stated that they were already circulating together at “dinners, meetings, guitar circles and small gatherings in the homes of the many friends they already had in common”.

The speculation was reinforced due to interactions between Maitê and Adriana on the web. Apparently, they would have approached through entrepreneur Zé Maurício Machline, former boyfriend of the actress and friend of both, served as cupid for the supposed relationship.

At the time, Proença answered some questions from netizens on the networks and noticed that many wanted to know more about the dating rumors. She then positioned herself and talked about it.

“There are people asking me some things that, deep down, I don’t know how to answer. But I wrote a thing that has to do with the circumstances and that, perhaps, can help these people, answer some questions. People are so curious. , right? They like to put things in boxes, solve things, leave everything ready, to know,” said Maitê.