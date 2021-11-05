Man arrested accused of sexually abusing his 9-year-old stepdaughter in Lucas do Rio Verde

Another case of sexual violence against children was reported in Lucas from Rio Verde. The accused of vulnerable rape was detained by the Military Police. The arrest took place in the early afternoon of this Wednesday (3rd) in the Amazonas neighborhood.

According to information from the Military Police, the case was denounced by the Guardianship Council. One of the counselors went to answer the call from the school where the 9-year-old is studying. The girl reported being abused by her stepfather. The man was outside the school when he was detained by military police.

The child’s mother, who was also at school, confirmed the version presented by the child to the police. The suspect tried to have sex with the child. Faced with complaints of pain, the accused concluded the abuse by forcing the child to practice oral sex.

Increase in cases

Other cases have been reported to police authorities in Lucas do Rio Verde in recent days. The report of ScenarioMT maintained contact with the municipality’s Civil Police Station, which confirmed the record of an increase in cases.

