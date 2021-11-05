Man who meowed at trial sentenced to life in prison in Argentina | World

An Israeli citizen known as “cat man” was found guilty and sentenced to life in Argentina on Wednesday (3) for double murder.

Nicolas Gil Pereg, who has lived in the South American country since 2009, was on trial accused of killing his mother, Pyrhia Saroussy, and aunt, Lily Pereg, in January 2019, in Mendoza.

On October 26, his trial was halted because the 40-year-old suspect began meowing in court, earning him the nickname “cat man” (see video below).

Accused of femicide is removed from court for meowing during hearing

Dressed in a red T-shirt and shorts, the same clothes he wore throughout the trial, the defendant entered court at 4:34 pm local time.

He was later found guilty by a 12-person jury.

“We, the Jury, unanimously found defendant Gil Pereg guilty of the crime of murder,” said the president of the jury upon reading the verdict.

Gil Pereg is a 40-year-old Israeli-born former soldier and electronics engineer who arrived in Argentina in 2009 to open a restaurant in Mendoza.

Pereg’s mother and aunt visited him on January 12, 2019.