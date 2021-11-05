Maria Isis discovers the condition to be entitled to José Alfredo’s fortune

In the next chapters of Empire, José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) will discover that José Pedro (Caio Blat) has kidnapped Cristina (Leandra Leal) and will decide to go to the place where the heiress is held hostage. First, the good guy will take action.

The commander will deliver to Maria Isis (Marina Ruy Barbosa) A document inside an envelope. “When you can, you open it. If anything happens to me”, will guide the man in black. Curious, the redhead will decide to open the package.

Advertising Unable to load ad

After finding out what it is, the young woman will show the paperwork to Magnolia (Zezé Polessa). “Did he leave you a part of his fortune?”, the woman will ask. “No mother. The document makes it very clear. I’m only entitled to my share after Zé’s death”, will explain the redhead.

“I hope nothing happens to him today. But he’s a lot older, he’s leaving before you, God willing. This guarantees my future”, will highlight Magnolia. “I don’t want Zé to die ever. I’d rather spend my whole life poor than lose the man in my life”, will counter Isis.

More information, trivia, synopsis, characters and the daily and updated summary of the chapters of the telenovela Império

Check out the summary of the chapters from other soap operas on TV Globo, SBT, Record TV and Band