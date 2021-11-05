Maria Ísis is shocked when she reads news about José Alfredo

In “Império”, a soap opera rerun by Rede Globo, José Alfredo (Alexander Nero) discovers that José Pedro (Caio Blat) kidnapped Cristina (Leandra Leal).

The Commander decides to face his son to save the girl, but first leaves a mysterious envelope with Maria Isis (Marina Ruy Barbosa).

DESPAIR

In the Friday, November 5th chapter, the redhead discovers, through a news report, that the Commander was after his kidnapped daughter. Isis is desperate and runs to open the envelope he left her.

“The document makes it clear that I will only have the right to part of it after Zé’s death,” she says.

See+: Empire: Joshua scares José Alfredo by pointing a gun at Commander

“Hopefully nothing happens to him today, but he’s much older,” says Magnolia (Zeze polessa), in a mocking way.

“I don’t want Zé to die ever. I’d rather spend my whole life poor than lose the man in my life”, replies Isis, desperate.

“I just don’t understand why Zé made such a point of delivering this document to me today,” says the redhead. “I think he knew this could be a farewell. He was going to face bad people”, says Magnolia.

MAIN NEWS:

7th Roça de A Fazenda: Who do you want to be on the reality show?

Deolane kicks crashers from her birthday party

Find out how much Deolane Bezerra spent on her birthday party

Deolane Bezerra cries when listening to music by MC Kevin and is comforted

The Farm 13: Sthe Matos’s fiance refutes accusations of treason