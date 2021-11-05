Marina is disappointed with Valentina and Aline and demands satisfaction

Marina Ferrari was disappointed with the silence of Valentina Francavilla and Aline Mineiro about her conquest in the Farmer’s Test in A Fazenda 2021. congratulated after the main achievement of the week. Val and Aline explained that they didn’t feel comfortable with Marina’s group of friends surrounding her. “You have to learn to separate things, I like them and I like you. I celebrate with them and you could have waited for me, pulled me into a corner and said: ‘Wow, Mari, thanks, how was the test, are you happy?’ Then you went in, went to take a shower, you didn’t mind”, Marina vented, all offended.

Aline tried to locate Marina. “You’re just seeing yourself in the farmer’s position. You’re not putting yourself in my position. I have a friend, Rico, who is going to Roça again. I went to the bedroom because he was crying in bed. I will not leave you alone. As people who are alone I always support, I went after Rico”, justified the ex-panicat.

Marina insisted that she was just talking to her colleagues to understand and know that they were rooting for her. Valentina, however, said that her reason for not going to talk to the farmer was different from Aline’s. “When I saw everyone jump on you, everyone who last week wouldn’t even look at my face, that sucked my energy. You were so at ease and happy that I said: ‘I’m leaving’”, he clarified.

Solange promises to continue in The Farm 2021

Solange Gomes is willing to do everything possible and impossible to continue in A Fazenda 2021. This Thursday, the team faces Roça alongside Rico Melquiades and Erasmo Viana. Willing to stay in the game, the ex-muse of the 1990s even made a promise, which Marina Ferrari revealed to Gui Araújo.

“Sol said that if she stays on the program today, she’ll do 20 minutes a day on the treadmill until Monday,” said the new farmer. Gui Araújo put the battery on. “Look, look, Sol,” he joked. Solange jumped on the bandwagon and justified the change in behavior. “It’s Marina’s mandate. Brazil is watching”. Gui Araújo said that within the reality show it was not the best place to make promises. “Everyone is on trial,” he said. “Yeah, guys. There’s no lack of camera and microphone here,” zoomed Sol.

