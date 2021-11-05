Marinho’s resignation calls into question JP News’ intention of “plurality” – 11/04/2021

The departure of André Marinho from Jovem Pan, announced by him this Thursday (4), weakens one of the banners of the news channel, that he is a defender of freedom of expression and plurality. The comedian made his name on the program “Scream” with imitations of politicians and acid comments about the situation.

At JP News’ television debut last week, participating in an interview with President Jair Bolsonaro in “Scream,” Marinho stretched the rope by asking a question about cracking (“Rachador has to go to jail or not?”). Furious, the president left the program before the end.

Reactions in the right field started still in the air. Commentator Adrilles Jorge chatted with Marinho and called him a “vagabundo”, “mauricinho” and “safado”. Always screaming. On social media, another JP commentator, Rodrigo Constantino, saw the intention of “sealing”, “political campaign” or “resentment” in Marinho’s attitude. And he said he lacked “respect” and “the liturgy of office” in the interview.

According to the website O Antagonista, due to the repercussions of the incident, JP executives began to fear that the company “would lose the seal of a convinced pocketnarista”.

To reinforce the impression that the channel wants to please the government, in recent days, JP announced the hiring of commentator Caio Coppolla, a pocket speaker who was on CNN Brasil, and Ricardo Salles, former Minister of Environment in the Bolsonaro government. Coppola welcomed the news, saying that at JP “freedom of expression reigns”.