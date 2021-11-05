Marriage Blindly Brazil: Nanda Terra confirms dating with Mackdavid

This Wednesday (4) the reunion of “Marriage à Cegas Brasil” was aired. In addition to the participants commenting on everything that happened during the reality show, the audience also finally learned who stayed with whom after the program. To the surprise of a few, nanda and Thiago confirmed that they are no longer together. To complete, the businesswoman’s relationship with Mackdavid has been confirmed!

> Blind Marriage Brazil: Mackdavid asks Nanda Terra to marry him!

Right at the beginning of the meeting, the public had access to the story of Nanda Terra and Thiago in “Blind Marriage Brazil“. The conflict with Mackdavid right in the first stage of the process and then the conflicts generated by the coexistence of the two as a couple. The edition showed most of the lines problematic by Thiago throughout the reality show.

Read more:

Despite all the problems, the two agreed to get married. However, this was not the true ending of the two after the reality show. “I let a great woman get out of my hands, really for sexist attitudes“, declared Thiago, who also expressed regret with everything that happened. However, the boy also said that he was very happy with everything he experienced in the program.

Nanda Earth was very emotional after reviewing the events of “Blind Marriage Brazil” and confessed that he could not see all the episodes. Despite having enjoyed the experience, he said it was very difficult. Furthermore, Nanda has confirmed that she is dating Mackdavid and that the two are already living together! Apparently, it worked out well between them.

Despite the embarrassment in talking about the termination, nanda confirmed that Thiago wanted to end the relationship by audio. But, according to the parachutist, she was already hooking up with another one when all this happened. Nanda explained that she had already felt that he had “lost interest” in her and that’s why she decided to get on with her life. In other words, clima!

Did you like this article? Click here to read more Oh My God! by POPline. There are lists, trivia, virals, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!