Marvel Actor Detonated on Web After Objectifying Wife and ‘Forgetting’ Son | celebrities



Katherine and Chris Pratt – Internet Playback

Katherine and Chris PrattInternet Playback

Published 11/05/2021 08:00 | Updated 11/05/2021 08:15

Rio – Actor Chris Pratt, star of “Galaxy Guardians”, is being detonated on social networks because of a post in which he made a “declaration of love” for his current wife, Katherine, daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Instagram. In the post, the actor objectifies Katherine and still belittles his son, Jack, from his extinct marriage to Anna Faris. Now 7 years old, Jack was born prematurely and had a brain hemorrhage. So it needs some care.

“Guys, really, look how she’s looking at me. I mean, find someone who looks at you like that! She’s given me an amazing life, a beautiful, healthy daughter, she chews so loud I sometimes put my phone on. ear to smother, but this is love! She helps me with everything! In exchange, I periodically open a jar of pickles. This is the exchange,” began the actor.

“Your heart is pure and belongs to me. My greatest treasure, right next to my Ken Griffey Jr. (baseball star) card. Which if you know it, you know says a lot. It’s your birthday in about six months, so if I don’t buy her anything, I’ll tell her to look at this post again. I love you, honey,” he finished.

The message received over two million likes and many positive comments. “Wow! It’s only when I’m eating cereal, but I love you,” Katherine said, mocking the fact that he said she chews loudly. However, many people criticized Katherine’s submission and implied criticism of her son, Jack. The actor’s name came to be in the most talked about topics on Twitter due to criticism.

“It’s only cool if you’re looking at her the same way, man,” said one fan. “I lost respect for you after this post for multiple reasons. Sad,” said someone else. “Did you just describe your wife as a possession?” asked a follower.

Many people were also bothered by the comment about the couple’s 1-year-old daughter Lyla. Is that Pratt is also the father of Jack, 7, from the marriage to Anna Faris. The boy was born prematurely, had a cerebral hemorrhage and needs care.

“Why mention that she gave you a healthy daughter? Did you forget that you have another child who was born premature and needs care? That’s a passive-aggressive thing,” said one person. “I noticed the emphasis on her ‘gave’ you a healthy daughter. Looks like your first child wasn’t enough,” said one follower.

Chris Pratt thanked his current wife for giving him “a healthy daughter”, as he has an 8-year-old son with some health issues with his ex-wife, Anna Faris. I’m sorry about Faris and Jack for having this horrible thing in their lives. https://t.co/fJkcSfckb3 — Thais #TemporalMarchNo #PL490No (@thaispereira) November 5, 2021 Is it serious that Chris Pratt got this madman with his own son and ex-wife?

Wasn’t it enough to be conservative and pro trump?

Simply death to guardians of the galaxy! https://t.co/LcYmlYyAFH — fernando (@fernandosaying) November 5, 2021 Poor son of Anna Faris and Chris Pratt who was disowned by his own father, and he needs special care since birth! — Mari (@mariimirandah) November 5, 2021 Chris Pratt has a disabled son with his ex-wife What does he do? Post a text thanking the current wife for giving him a “healthy daughter” Son of a bitch. https://t.co/fgoWRfy8PY — ceo of yuucas (@yuucascanon) November 5, 2021