MC Gui and Marina criticize Gui Araujo

MC Gui and Marina Ferrari analyzed Gui Araujo’s attitudes after the businesswoman conquered the farmer’s hat and got rid of the seventh hot seat — which included the elimination of Erasmo Viana — from “A Fazenda 13”.

During a chat at the gym this morning, Mari blurted out that the former MTV proved to be someone else when she returned home as a farmer.

“He didn’t talk to me for a week, I came back as a farmer and he came to talk to me, celebrating”, began the businesswoman. “Look, I stayed in the room because I couldn’t see it […] My eyes and my ear burned the day you came back as a farmer,” said the funkeiro.

Mari remembered Adriane Galisteu’s advice after her victory on the test field and MC Gui agreed with the presenter stating that Gui Araujo is not playing an honest game.

You have to open your eyes a little. Gui is a nice kid, but sometimes he blinds. The game is blinding him and he is having some ugly attitudes in the game. With myself I felt it in his eyes. He’s my partner, regardless of what happens in here, I know he’s a smart guy that if I have friendship outside, he’s a guy who won’t sink me, he’ll close with me. Here in the game he is taking hasty attitudes.

The funkeiro also remembered when he went to the farm and did not receive support from some of the pedestrians he pointed out as one of the groups in the game. “He, Bil, Sthefane, Mileide, Dynho, they all just wished me good luck. That’s all! And I knew what they thought and I was almost sure,” he analyzed.

“He said he said I was coming back and I said: ‘no, you didn’t. At no time did you say that,'” reported MC Gui.

Mari criticized Gui Araujo again:

“He thinks he’s right about everything, I’ve already noticed that,” he concluded.

The pair continued talking about the direction of the reality.