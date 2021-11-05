McLanche Feliz brings a collection with characters from the movie “Eternos”, by Marvel

McLanche Feliz launched this week a campaign with toys inspired by the heroes of the movie “Eternals”, by Marvel. Fruit of the partnership with The Walt Disney Company Latin America, the release has ten items that portray the characters of the long-awaited feature.

All characters have details that light up when exposing the base of the toy to an external light source. With the novelty, the brand reinforces its connection with themes from the geek universe and pop culture. The toys are already available at restaurants, at McDelivery and at Drive-Tudo across the country.

The “Eternals” characters represented in the toasts are Ikaris, Sersi, Kingo, Makkari, Phastos, Ajak, Druig, Goblin, Gilgamesh and Thena.

New Marvel Adventure

The movie “Eternals” tells the story of a race of immortal aliens from the distant planet Olympia who arrived on Earth 30,000 years ago to face a race of alien predators called Deviant.

The villains, however, are not the only challenge for the new characters of the MCU (Marvel Cinematographic Universe) who will have to make important decisions to save humanity. On Earth, the Eternals are a very diverse and powerful group – a mixture of thinkers and fighters who share the same cosmic energy, which manifests in different powers in each individual. When they work together, these powers complement each other. When they are off duty, they are like a united family, but with a lot of problems.

The cast includes names like Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden.

Happy Meal Ingredients

In September, McDonald’s announced that artificial colors and flavors will no longer be used in products that make up McLanche Feliz. The vanilla mix, Big Mac sauce, Ranch sauce and mustard will go through the process, in addition to the removal of artificial colors and flavors from the cheddar cheese and barbecue sauce.

Last year, the company announced that it has completed replacement of artificial colors and flavors in 14 ingredients. The process took more than two years and had the collaboration of 90 suppliers throughout Latin America, 15 of them in Brazil.

Images: Disclosure