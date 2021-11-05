Medical Marijuana: Anvisa Approves New Imports; see the essentials on the topic in 10 questions | Health

With the approvals, the country now has seven approved cannabis products.

Medical cannabis in Brazil: understand how the new Anvisa rules are

understand how the new Anvisa rules are cannabiologist? Brazilian becomes cannabis sommelier in Israel: ‘it’s like a wine’

Below, see answers to the following questions:

What is cannabis? What is cannabinoid? What is cannabidiol (CDB) and what is it used for? What is THC and what is it used for? Does only THC have psychoactive effects? Can THC be used as a medicine even though it causes psychotomimetic effects? If there are more than 120 cannabinoids in marijuana, why do we primarily use two: CBD and THC? Is there a contraindication for the use of drugs made with cannabis? Is it possible to become dependent on drugs with cannabis derivatives? How to buy medicines made with cannabis?

Cannabis is a genus of plants originating in Asia thousands of years ago and it became popular to call marijuana or marijuana.

There are three species of plants of the genus cannabis: sativa, Indica and ruderalis, the first two being the most popular.

Initially, cannabis was used for the production of tissue fiber, but today it is also applied in medicine and industry.

(At the VIDEO below, see a GloboNews report on an NGO in Paraíba that cultivates more than 13 thousand plants.)

In Paraíba, the NGO cultivates more than 13 thousand cannabis plants

“Cannabinoids are substances present in cannabis that act in various places in the body, including the brain”, sums up Dartiu Xavier da Silveira, a doctor and professor in the department of psychiatry at the Universidade Federal Paulista (Unifesp).

In other words, cannabinoids are chemical actives capable of triggering reactions in the human body. Regarding therapeutic effects, they are responsible for providing a feeling of relaxation and pain relief, for example.

In all, About 120 cannabinoids have already been identified in Cannabis Sativa, being the cannabidiol (CDB) and tetrahydrocannabidiol (THC) the most studied and known.

3. What is cannabidiol (CDB) and what is it used for?

O cannabidiol (CDB) is the substance present in Cannabis Sativa responsible for the relaxing effect.

In the pharmaceutical industry, it works as an analgesic, sedative and anticonvulsant in the treatment of diseases such as multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, Parkinson’s, schizophrenia and chronic pain.

Cannabis: understand how the products will be sold

4.What is THC and what is it used for?

O tetrahydrocannabidiol (THC) is a substance present in Cannabis Sativa popularly associated with the ability to create the sensations identified as euphoria and pleasure, in addition to other effects sought by those who make recreational use. However, the active also has therapeutic effects and is used as an antidepressant, appetite stimulant and anticonvulsant.

5. Does only THC have psychoactive effects?

Not. According to Francisco Silveira Guimarães, professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo at Ribeirão Preto (FMUSP-RP), both CBD and THC have psychoactive effects.

“Cannabidiol has psychoactive effects. Apparently, now, it helps to reduce anxiety and maybe it has an antidepressant and antipsychotic effect. This is also a psychoactive effect”, explains Guimarães.

According to him, the main difference between the assets mentioned above is that CDB does not have psychotomimetic effects, that is, capable of creating hallucinations. Guimarães has been dedicated to the study of cannabis, particularly cannabidiol, for over 30 years. It even occupies 1st place in the ranking of the 10 researchers who publish the most articles on cannabidiol (CBD) in the world.

“People generally confuse the terms. When people say that CBD does not have psychoactive effects, they usually mean that the substance does not have psychotomimetic effects, that is, that they are capable of causing hallucinations”, says Guimarães.

6. Can THC be used as a medicine even if it causes psychotomimetic effects?

Yes. According to experts, both the CBD and the THC can be used for therapeutic purposes.

“Some epilepsies that do not respond to conventional drug treatments respond better to CBD, while there are other neurological diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, in which THC will be better for treatment. It will depend on the disease we are treating,” explains Xavier.

Although the therapeutic properties of CBD are more popular, THC may also be indicated for the treatment of some specific illnesses or symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting or lack of appetite in patients with cancer or an eating disorder.

“THC, for example, is widely used in the treatment of patients who suffer from a lack of appetite, because it increases this feeling of hunger, which people call munchies”, explains Guimarães.

CBD, cannabidiol, turns fever in the United States and generates controversy

7. If there are more than 120 cannabinoids in marijuana, why do we primarily use two: CBD and THC?

“Unfortunately, we know very little about cannabinoids because of prohibitionist laws, including for research,” explains Xavier.

According to him, prejudice regarding the study of cannabis was and still is a major impediment for research to advance.

“This moralistic view has hampered the advance of research on cannabis and is still affecting it today. In Brazil, carrying out a study on THC and obtaining THC is very difficult, not to say impossible,” says Guimarães.

8. Is there a contraindication for the use of drugs made with cannabis?

Yes. According to Xavier, the use of drugs made with active substances in cannabis is not recommended for individuals with problems of chemical dependency or psychosis.

“Although addiction is rare among marijuana users, it is not recommended to use cannabis medication in these people. It is also not recommended in individuals with psychosis, who may have their symptoms worsened by the use of the drug.” , explains Xavier, who has been working for over 30 years treating chemical addictions.

9. Is it possible to become dependent on drugs with cannabis derivatives?

Yes. According to Guimarães, if the drug contains THC or any substance that acts similarly to THC, the risk exists.

“of course that [o risco de dependência] it depends on the dose consumed and the time of use, which in this case would need to be prolonged”, explains Guimarães.

The expert explains that cannabis addiction is small compared to other drugs. In the case of cannabis, it is estimated that 4.2% of people who use it develop dependence. This figure rises to 24.1% for tobacco (cigarette) consumption or 14.1% for alcohol consumption.

10. How to buy medicines made with cannabis?

In Brazil, since 2014, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorize the import of some medicines made with cannabis. Already in 2019, the entity regulated the research, production and sale of medicines in the country by the pharmaceutical industry, although the plants still need to be brought in from abroad.

According to Anvisa, on the national market it is possible to legally acquire a drug and seven products derived from cannabis.

In May 2020, the first cannabis product manufactured in the country hit the shelves. Indicated to treat refractory epilepsy, the remedy was developed by scientists at the USP Faculty of Medicine in Ribeirão Preto (SP) in partnership with a pharmaceutical company in Paraná. The value of a box of 30 ml of the medicine exceeds R$ 2 thousand.

One way or another, to make the purchase, a prescription (recipe) from a legally qualified professional is required and bear the high costs of drugs.

It is important to emphasize the difference between medicine and cannabis product. The first is related to a drug that has fulfilled the rite of proof of efficacy and safety (with phase 1, 2 and 3 clinical trials) and has a package insert with approved indications and doses.

Already cannabis product is a category created at the end of 2019 to encompass these new substrates that have not yet fulfilled the rite of scientific proof, but which have already shown concrete potential in the treatment of some diseases.