Mega-Sena 2425 result numbers are released this Wednesday (03)

O contest 2425 had its numbers announced this Wednesday (03) by the team Loterias Caixa. O Mega-Sena result it was one of the most anticipated of the night. That’s because his prize was accumulated in the amount of R$65,000,000.00 million! This prize was being offered to the player who matched the six numbers on the main track.

Result of today’s Mega-Sena: 10 – 31 – 38 – 46 – 49 – 54.

Mega-Sena is one of the most sought after lotteries by players. Such choice happens because your premiums are always in high estimates. The reason is the high volume of bets. Besides, there are always enough fundraisers for the prize of the night, and also for other contests to come.

Mega-Sena result: why so long awaited?

As an example, you can take the amount collected from accumulations for the result of the Mega-Sena da Virada. Until today, the prize is worth R$ 24,000,000.00 million. Remembering that this draw always takes place at the turn of the year. So he is the most anticipated of all. In it, the winner receives the highest paid prize during the entire year. In addition, there is still a collection made up of accumulation for the final 0 or 5 contest.

Last Mega-Sena result: full apportionment

The last Mega-Sena draw had no winners. Therefore, your prize was accumulated. However, despite not having paid out prizes for the main track, there were still 101 bets that hit the corner. Thus, these bets led to prizes greater than R$ 41,000.00 thousand. There were also the hitters on the court of the last Mega-Sena result. In total, there were 6,968 bets that received the value of R$ 850.44.

The Mega-Sena result was announced today to follow Loterias Caixa’s schedule. In it, the days of the draws are marked. According to him, this lottery has its drawings held twice a week. Draw days take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

However, there are Mega-Weeks. Because of them, there are weeks that the lottery has three drawings in one week only. Such draws take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. This is because the schedule needs to be adequate to the number of the Mega-Sena da Virada contest, which must have a 0 or 5 ending.