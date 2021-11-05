Metaverse: Microsoft reveals 3D avatars for Teams

Facebook isn’t the only company investing in the Metaverse. Starting in 2022, Microsoft will allow virtual meetings through Teams to take place using 3D avatars, creating a universe of digital puppets that can interact with each other.

The feature was named Mesh and, initially, it will mainly be a more interesting option for those who don’t want to turn on the camera. This way, the avatar will be shown in place of the static image that normally covers this space.

Also according to Microsoft, companies will be able to use this function to create their own Metaverse, in which their employees can interact in a virtual universe. Although it’s still not clear, as the options are many, 3D avatars seem to be the central pillar of this Metaverse, a concept that gained momentum after Facebook’s name change.

Image: Microsoft

In the announcement, Microsoft explained that Mesh is its gateway to the Metaverse, defined by the company as “a persistent digital world that is inhabited by digital twins of people, places and things.” “Think of the metaverse as a new version, or a new vision of the internet, where people come together to communicate, collaborate and share through a personal virtual presence on any device,” he added.

The animation of the avatars, at the beginning, should follow the tone of voice used by. The technology is expected to work on smartphones, computers and virtual reality devices. The expectation is that the function will improve over time.

“Whatever the device, mixed-reality technology will give each user an avatar that provides a sense of presence that allows them to be their expressive self when they don’t want to appear on camera,” Microsoft said.

Microsoft sees the metaverse as a kind of simulation of the real world, in which professionals can make mistakes in their projects, analyze situations and predict accidents, but all this with the safety of the virtual world, that is, without the risk of real consequences.

