Migraine crisis? See 8 triggers that make the problem worse and how to prevent it – 11/05/2021

Anyone who has had a migraine attack will hardly forget: the pain is usually so intense and disabling that it disrupts the routine a lot. The duration of this severe discomfort generally ranges from four to 72 hours and the intensity of pain is moderate to severe.

It is common that migraine also causes other symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and intolerance to light or noise. It is known that the most common risk factor for migraine is family history. Also, some triggers cause or increase pain.

“There are some more common triggering factors that, in most cases, are already known by the person who suffers from the problem. However, they are very individual and vary a lot”, highlights Eli Evaristo, neurologist at the Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz (SP) ).

Below are details of these most common triggers for migraine attacks and ways to try to prevent them:

1. Sleep poorly

Sleep deprivation is associated with migraines and tension headaches. According to Carolina Galliano, neurologist responsible for the headache and pain laboratory at Hospital Santa Paula (SP), sleeping poorly triggers an excessive sensitivity response to pain in the central nervous system.

“This relationship becomes a cycle, in which the migraine itself worsens the quality of sleep. Sleeping well is a very important pillar in good migraine control and essential for an effective treatment”, he adds.

What to do: It’s important to create “rituals” before bed. It pays to have regular hours, avoid caffeine at night, and stay away from electronic devices like TV or cell phones. Ideally, sleep at least seven hours a night.

Image: iStock

2. Stress

Those who live under stress leave the muscles in the shoulders and neck tense for a long time. In addition, stress causes an emotional imbalance and hormonal changes in the body that, if it happens frequently, ends up causing more crises in those who are already predisposed to the problem.

What to do: fighting stress is a challenge for a lot of people. Having a hobby and practicing regular physical activity are attitudes that help balance hormones and stimulate relaxation, in addition to favoring cerebral oxygenation. Meditation and yoga are also often good allies.

3. Food

In more sensitive people, some foods can trigger migraine attacks because they contain substances that stimulate the sensation of pain. This is the case of tyramine and phenylethylamine, present in chocolate and some cheeses.

Intense and frequent ingestion of caffeine can be an aggravating factor for migraine, although sudden withdrawal causes the problem as well. “Other substances that cause headaches include aspartame, present in some sweeteners, monosodium glutamate in processed foods and ready-made seasonings, and nitrites in sausages and processed meats”, explains Evaristo.

Generally, these foods cause vasodilation, that is, increased cerebral blood flow and, consequently, pain arises. In addition, there is a type of headache related to eating frozen foods or drinks, such as ice cream. In these cases, it is usually a very intense discomfort, usually on the front and side of the head, but it lasts for a few minutes.

What to do: the ideal is to avoid or consume in moderation the foods that trigger migraines. It is worth consulting a nutritionist to assess whether it is the case to replace some things in the diet.

Image: iStock

4. Alcohol

Alcoholic beverages can trigger a migraine attack within hours. The amount of alcohol to cause the symptom varies from person to person: some are sick with just a glass of wine, while others need a slightly larger dose. In the latter case, it is common for the discomfort to appear the next day as part of the famous picture called a hangover.

In other cases, the pain comes because alcohol dilates the blood vessels in the brain, which can trigger pain in those who are more prone to the problem. Red wine, in particular, is well known for being a trigger for this pain. The drink contains substances such as histamine, tannin and sulphite, which increase the risk of having headaches.

What to do: in excess, alcoholic beverages pose several health risks; therefore, consumption should be avoided whenever possible, especially if you are predisposed to migraine.

5. Weather events

Extreme heat or cold, as well as very humid places, are associated with a higher risk of migraine. In addition to climatic variations, air pollutants such as lead, carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide and sulfur also increase crises in more sensitive people.

What to do: in these cases, it is quite difficult to avoid migraine attacks. It is important to pay attention to whether climate change or pollution is impairing the quality of life and increasing the frequency of migraine, and to seek expert help.

6. Sensory stimuli

Some people are more sensitive to ambient light or sounds. Therefore, when they are exposed to these situations, they may have migraines or have a worsening headache crisis.

“The sensitivity to strong smells in migraine is well known and is called osmophobia. According to research, the intolerance to smells in migraine is so specific that it helps in the diagnosis by differentiating it from a tension-type headache,” adds Galliano.

What to do: some measures are effective, such as avoiding cleaning products or strong perfumes. Find strategies to minimize odors like keeping the window open and letting the air circulate. With regard to clarity, try to wear sunglasses and avoid being too long near screens such as cell phones or computers.

7. Extended fast

Going without food for a long time is also a migraine trigger. The situation occurs because going without food for long periods causes your blood sugar to drop (hypoglycemia) and causes pain.

What to do: avoid skipping meals and don’t forget to have in-between snacks.

Image: iStock

8. Female hormones

Headaches are more common in females: according to the Brazilian Society of Headache, it can affect up to 20% of women. The fault of this is the female hormones, responsible for the menstrual cycle and which also cause pain in them.

What to do: It is important to pay attention to the menstrual period and identify that the contraceptive method used is not interfering. When in doubt, consult a gynecologist and see what the options are.

Is it possible to predict a migraine attack?

Yes. It is common for the individual who suffers from migraine attacks to be able to identify when the pain is near. There are some symptoms that precede the discomfort. This phase immediately before the pain is called the prodrome and already occurs in the brain about 48 hours before.

At this time, the main symptoms are: mood changes, excessive yawning, daytime sleepiness, mental confusion, lethargy, loss of appetite and increased urge to urinate.

Controlling the triggers is essential to avoid this first stage of migraine. “Often, people identify a trigger or have symptoms indicating that the crisis will arrive. Thus, the ideal is to use the medicine prescribed by the specialist to control pain”, explains Marcos Bosquiero, physician and director of the SBMFC (Brazilian Society of Medicine Family and Community), active in Paraíba.

As the triggers of migraine are very specific, it is worth recording the symptoms and trying to associate the discomfort with some situation or food. This helps to understand if there is a pattern in the attacks: frequency, intensity, type of pain, time of day and presence of associated symptoms.

During the crisis, some non-pharmacological measures are useful for some individuals, such as resting in a calm, airy and dimly lit environment, as well as sleeping.

It is noteworthy that self-medication should be avoided, as it can worsen migraine symptoms, causing the rebound effect (due to the excessive use of analgesics). “And, if the person used medication to reduce the headache and did not see relief, the recommendation is to seek medical advice as soon as possible”, concludes the family doctor.