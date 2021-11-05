Mileide Mihaile’s mother chooses not to tell her daughter about cancer

After reporting that Mileide Mihaile’s mother, Doralice, has cervical cancer, A Fazenda 13’s team sought out the Leo Dias column to communicate that she will not be notified of her mother’s health status.

Read the note in full:

Mileide was pre-confined for the reality show on September 3rd, losing access to her cell phone on September 8th, without any information about any change in her mother’s health status. When doing a routine exam, always advised by her daughter, Mrs. Doralice received confirmation that she had uterine cancer, although it was reversible and controllable. It was Doralice’s own decision to keep the news in maximum secrecy to preserve the intimacy of the entire family and not cause any unnecessary inconvenience in a period that in itself is very troubled. Doralice continues to take exams and finds herself in a stable state of health, and transmitting positive energy to Mileide during her participation in the program.

Doralice added that she is very proud of her daughter’s trajectory in the game and seeing Brazil hug Mileide has been her great happiness.

“I, as a mother, feel proud and fulfilled, I come to my family to carry out the teachings that I passed on. I confess it’s been a great joy to see Brazil embrace Mileide at this time and that’s why I chose to communicate her personally. I appreciate the prayers and messages I’ve received in the last few hours”, concluded the influencer’s mother.

