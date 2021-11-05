Mileide Mihaile’s mother has cancer and decides not to tell her daughter

Doralice Mihaile, mother of digital influencer Mileide Mihaile, was diagnosed with uterine cancer and has been undergoing treatment for a few weeks at the Integrated Regional Oncology Center (Crio), in the Álvaro Weyne neighborhood, in Fortaleza. Mileide’s press office, which is confined to the reality show “A Fazenda 13”, decided not to inform Record TV and the participant about Doralice’s diagnosis. The information is from columnist Leo Dias, from the portal metropolises.

According to the journalist, Mileide’s team defends that the decision to continue or not in the reality show should not come from the participant. This night, after the information was released, the digital influencer’s press office said that the decision not to inform her daughter came from Doralice, to “preserve the intimacy of the whole family”.

“Doralice continues to undergo exams and is in a stable state of health, and transmitting positive energy to Mileide during her participation in the program”, says a note sent by Mileide’s team to Leo Dias. On the digital influencer’s official Instagram, after the news was released, Doralice appeared with her grandchildren, showing snacks sent by a hamburger to them. She did not comment on the news that reverberated tonight.

